Coming soon, subject to town permits: A Lenox auto quarter-mile on Pittsfield Road as Berkshire Mazda looks to move in

LENOX — The number of automotive dealerships may be about to double along the town’s Pittsfield Road commercial strip — from two to four, creating a Lenox auto quarter-mile.
Berkshire Mazda, established in 2007 by owner Jim Salvie on Pittsfield’s East Street “auto mile,” is seeking a special permit and site plan from the Lenox zoning board.
Salvie wants to relocate to Pittsfield Road (Routes 7 and 20), just north of the Holmes Road intersection by constructing a 14,500 square-foot motor vehicle dealership, including outdoor sales and a service area in the back of the building.
The expected investment is at least $5 million, Salvie told The Eagle. He said his current facility has outgrown its space in Pittsfield as Mazda sales have increased dramatically, both nationally and locally, “by leaps and bounds.”
“I just want to continue what we’ve done and built here on a larger scale,” said Salvie. “We care deeply about taking every person as a customer, not a number.”
“We think it’s a much better location with greater visibility,” said his attorney Thomas Hamel. “It’s a phenomenal opportunity to expand and grow the Mazda dealership.”
If all town permits are granted, the new facility could be completed and ready to open sometime in 2024, Hamel stated.
He pointed out that the project is endorsed by the national Mazda corporation and should fit right into the commercial strip, with buffers to protect a nearby residential neighborhood on Holmeswood Terrace.
Salvie said he has not decided whether to move his Signature Series pre-owned vehicle business, also located on East Street in Pittsfield.
The special permit application for the Mazda dealership includes the demolition of the Knights Inn, a 16-room motel at 462 Pittsfield Road with a small owner’s house. The site is between the Wagon Wheel and the Howard Johnson inns. The Knights Inn and Howard Johnson’s are owned by hotel entrepreneur Navin Shah.
The auto dealership has a purchase-and-sale contract in place with Shah, subject to zoning board approval for the project, Hamel said. “We’ve had a very cordial, very polite negotiation with him,” the attorney noted. “We’re looking forward to a nice long-term relationship.”
Salvie pointed out that having multiple auto dealerships clustered in the commercial zone “is beneficial to everybody” since the strip is heavily travelled by shoppers.
The design plan outlines site improvements, such as parking, landscaping and lighting. The new paved parking area would include 113 spaces, including 76 to display new vehicles, and the rest for customers, employees and the service department.
In order for the building and parking areas to best fit the site, according to the application, Berkshire Mazda also wants to acquire an additional 17,000 square feet of land on the northern side of the Howard Johnson Inn property, reducing the inn’s footprint from 3 acres to 2.6 acres.
Operation of the 44-room inn would not be affected if the ZBA approves the proposed amendment to the special permit held by HKN, Inc., corporate owner of the motel.
The application by Berkshire Mazda follows a separate proposal by the McGee Automotive Family, based in Hanover, N.H., to relocate their Berkshire BMW and VW/Audi dealerships from their Merrill Road site in Pittsfield to a proposed four-parcel location, also on Pittsfield Road in Lenox.
The site includes the long-established Different Drummer’s Kitchen and three adjacent residential properties. The plan has not yet been submitted to the Lenox zoning board.
If both projects are approved and built, the auto quarter-mile would include the Haddad Toyota store — established in 1969 by George A. Haddad and his son Louis Haddad, first as a Pontiac dealership — and Donovan’s Motorcar Service, which sells, restores and services classic Jaguars, Porsches, Corvettes, Austin Healeys and other high-end models. The business was established by Brian Donovan, first in Lenox Dale in 1991, and then at the current location in 1996.
A traffic analysis prepared for the Berkshire Mazda project by the VHB civil engineering company states that there would not be a “significant impact” on Pittsfield Road caused by 34 additional vehicle trips a day during the peak evening commuting hour.
Last year, state highway data indicated a daily average of nearly 23,000 vehicle trips on that section of the road, which is also state highway Routes 7 & 20.
“The project will replace an antiquated hotel with a new state of the art car dealership,” according to the SK Design Group’s application to the zoning board. “This proposal will result in an improvement to the property and will not be a burden on town infrastructure.”
Other proposed site plan details for the Berkshire Mazda facility:
• The overall interior and exterior appearance of the building would “conform to strict standards of the Mazda Corporation.”
• Access to the site will be over the existing north-side driveway, while the property’s second driveway and curb cut on the south side would be eliminated.
• The site will be cleared and regraded to be relatively flat, with new pre-cast concrete block retaining walls constructed where required. New underground utilities will be brought in, drainage will be controlled on-site and erosion controls will be set up prior to construction.
• Wetlands east of the property would not be affected, as a separate application to the Lenox Conservation Commission will detail.
The application states that while indoor sales are allowed by-right, town bylaws require a special permit for outdoor sales. Site plan approval by the ZBA is needed because the proposed project involves a change of use for the location. A zoning board public hearing for the application has not yet been scheduled.
The proposal was submitted to the ZBA this week by SK Design Group on behalf of 474 Pittsfield Road LLC, a company registered with the state two months ago listing Patrick J. Sheehan as manager. He is the former owner of nursing homes across the state, including the Berkshires, and also owns the former DeSisto Estate on Interlaken Road (Route 183) in Stockbridge.
Sheehan has had an ongoing business relationship with Salvie, attorney Hamel explained.