When COVID-19 rolled into town last year, people of all ages donned face masks and practiced social distancing to protect themselves from the deadly virus.
But those practices also stopped the spread of other viruses, and as pandemic precautions have loosened, some of those viruses are circulating again.
This summer, there has been a sharp rise in cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, across the country. It’s a common virus — by the time kids are 2, “virtually all” of them will have gotten it, the CDC says — but summer upticks are not common.
Cases have also been rising in Massachusetts. As of July 24, 6.7 percent of PCR tests for the virus in Massachusetts came back positive in the previous three-week period, CDC data shows.
The virus has yet to make a significant impact in the Berkshires.
“We haven’t seen it yet,” said Dr. Ken Faber, interim chief medical officer at Great Barrington-based Community Health Programs.
“We are very aware to be on guard for it,” Faber said, adding, “I have no doubt this will come to the Berkshires. We just haven’t seen it yet.”
Berkshire Health Systems has seen only two cases in its hospitals in 2021, according to Michael Leary, director of media relations for the company, which owns Berkshire Medical Center and Fairview Hospital.
Cases are typical in the fall and winter, according to the CDC. But in the spring of 2020, RSV decreased, “likely due to the adoption of public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the CDC wrote in a health advisory published in June. But since March, there’s been a rise, particularly in southern states, the advisory warns.
Because RSV cases were low for more than a year, “older infants and toddlers might now be at increased risk of severe RSV-associated illness since they have likely not had typical levels of exposure to RSV during the past 15 months,” according to the advisory.
The past year and a half, Faber said, “sets up this natural experiment where the normal viruses that kids are exposed to, they may not have gotten in the last year. ... We just don’t have a lot of experience of what happens after that. What happens when people relax after they take off their masks? Does that mean their immunity to the virus is less? ... Nobody knows.”
Anyone can get RSV, but it particularly affects children, Faber said. Those sick with the virus typically experience mild cold-like symptoms.
“Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults,” the CDC website reads.
With restrictions relaxed after more than a year of masking and distancing, there could be a similar trend with the flu coming, Faber said.
“This year, we are assuming people won’t be isolated as much. ... It will be interesting to see what flu season will look like,” he said. “But hopefully people get the flu vaccine.”