Community Chanukah Celebration in Lenox illuminates a crowd of 260 gathered for the holiday

As a crowd of 260 followed the lights along the path to the main house at The Mount in Lenox, they were greeted with an even bigger, more brilliant display at the end of their path.
The Community Chanukah Celebration, an event put on by the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, was meant to commemorate the beginning of the eight-night holiday. Attendees listened to live music, heard from speakers and enjoyed refreshments as they prepared for a lighting of the menorah. The holiday is also spelled as Hanukkah.
Elisa Schindler Frankel, president of the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, said having the event at the Mount in tandem with their NightWood display was fitting; the holiday is a festival of light, she noted.
This year’s event had an added focus: Shining a light on antisemitism.
State Rep. Smitty Pignatelli delivered opening remarks at the event, noting the need to address antisemitism in the world and locally. He noted the importance of confronting ideas like Holocaust denial when they arise.
“I’m so proud to see so many young people here,” Pignatelli said. “It’s up to them, because I don’t believe anybody is born with hate in their heart. They’re taught to hate. We need to change that narrative. And if we can’t start at a young, young age, we’re all in trouble.”
Dara Kaufman, executive director for the Jewish Federation of the Berkshires, echoed the sentiment. Her organization provides support to members of the community who encounter antisemitism and advocates against it as it arises.
“If we don’t speak out, if we’re silent, then we’re complacent,” Kaufman said. “And it doesn’t matter whether you’re Jewish or non-Jewish. If you’re silent, you’re complacent in allowing that to spread.”
Kaufman noted the importance of the event in bringing together members of the Jewish community in the Berkshires for celebrations like this. She recalls her own experience growing up in Dalton, and the need to bring people together then and now.
“I was the only Jewish kid in my class,” Kaufman said. “When everybody else was celebrating whatever they were celebrating, it really didn’t apply to me. It wasn’t celebrated in my house and it was kind of isolating and lonely. So the opportunity to know that we are a bigger community … is very empowering for us.”
Rabbi Levi Volovik, executive director of Chabad of the Berkshires, said it was important to put out this message that accompanies the holiday: That light always triumphs over darkness and that we can all provide light in the world.
“I think that message that everybody, no matter whether you’re a Jew or gentile, can add a little light in their lives is a positive message and it should be a universal message,” Volovik said.
Volovik mentioned his organization’s plans to do large-scale menorah lightings in town squares across the county. He said that it was important to take the opportunity to spread the message because Hanukkah was one of the more well-known Jewish holidays.
For Ellen Masters, a teacher at Congregation Knesset Israel, it was a time to remember those who provided light for the Jewish community in a heroic way.
Masters told the story of Raoul Wallenberg, a Swedish architect and humanitarian who saved the lives of tens of thousands of Jews during the Holocaust. Wallenberg handed out protective passports, or “Schutzpasses” which helped protect Jews and granted them status as Swedish citizens.
In dark times, Masters said these are the people she looks to for inspiration.
“These are the shining candles,” Masters said. “These are my lights.”
She uses those shining candles when educating her students, too. One of her main messages is that you do whatever little things you can in someone’s life to make a difference. Her fourth graders are taking it to heart, she said.
“They are very, very good about doing and learning to try to make the world better,” Masters said. “Each little thing that we do, each little light. This is why Hanukkah is so important, this festival of lights.”
The event was also a chance to see her students, both current and former, in action. She’s been teaching long enough to have taught the children of her former students It was a perfect example of l’dor v’dor, she said, “generation to generation”.
Noah Cook-Dubin, a member of the Berkshire Jewish Musician’s Collective, chimed in as he was helping to break down the event at the end of the night.
“She remembers your work from when you were six years old,” Cook-Dubin said.
Sure enough, Masters was able to recall that Cook-Dubin and his brother participated in a rendition of the story of Noah’s Ark as a pair of pterodactyls when they were children — something she had never seen before and hasn’t seen since.
Cook-Dubin is a relative newcomer to the cavaquinho, a small four-stringed guitar played primarily in Portugal and Brazil. He picked up the instrument about a year ago to try to give himself a challenge and add some variety to the collective’s lineup.
Cook-Dubin said he was glad to participate in the collective and add something for the community. It felt different than other bands he’s played in where the focus was more on the people playing.
“This is a contribution, so that’s nice,” he said.
When asked how he kept his fingers warm while playing the cavaquinho in the December weather, Cook-Dubin smiled.
“You don’t,” he said. “There’s a time limit to it. I guess we didn’t hit it tonight.”
Kaufman said the event’s effort to bring together community members both young and old was critical and she hoped to see its success continue.
“It’s incumbent on us to always share our light,” Kaufman said. “And our light is always stronger and better and bigger together.”