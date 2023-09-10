Community comes together to celebrate artwork by Maurice 'Pops' Peterson and Jasmine Sade Thomas at Pittsfield's Riverside Park

PITTSFIELD — The Westside shared another moment of bonding over a shared love of the past and a growing stake in the future with the unveiling of artwork Saturday at Riverside Sitting Park.

More than 40 people celebrated two artworks by Maurice “Pops” Peterson and one painting by Jasmine Sade Thomas.

The Westside Legends hosted the new installations as part of the “Let It Shine! A Public Art Partnership” celebration that included a block party and self guided tours of various mural sites across the city like the one at the Riverside park which sits at the corner of Columbus and Dewey avenues.

A group of city residents formed that art partnership for revitalization on North Street. The nonprofit is supported in part by a MassDevelopment economic growth program.

Westside Legends leaders spoke of the history of the neighborhood and of the growing success of their program to help residents buy homes here amid a legacy of economic racism that prevented Black and other people of color from obtaining mortgages — a practice known as “redlining.”

Peterson has installed “Two Colors of Water,” a piece drawn from photographer Gordon Parks’ “At Segregated Drinking Fountain, Mobile, Alabama 1956.”

But in his piece, Peterson, who is known for modern re-castings of Norman Rockwell classics — and for which his “Reinventing Rockwell and Beyond” is currently being celebrated at the Massachusetts State House — has a white boy giving a leg up to a Black boy so that he can drink out of the “whites only” water fountain.

Peterson began to weep when talking about this much smaller installation at the park. His large mural of a retelling of Rockwell’s "The Problem We All Live With" is around the corner off College Way.

“I will never forget this,” Peterson said. “It’s not big like the other one, but it’s got a big heart.”

His other work installed at the park is a reminder of suffering turned into strength. He wept as he presented “Wings,” a painting inspired by his overcoming the trauma of skin grafts and scarring after he was burned when he tried to make a space rocket at age 10.

He said he wondered if the scars on his legs, which he raised his pant-leg to show, would make him unlovable. That wasn’t to be, and he realized that he had grown “fearless.” Others sometimes helped.

“Someone said, ‘What’s wrong with your legs? You’ve got two of them,’” he recalled. “I want people to know that you can survive and you can thrive.”

Peterson said he is moved to have been lovingly welcomed into this community.

It’s a community that Jasmine Sade Thomas’ painting, “Memory Lane,” recalls, with its the history of love and support as told to her by those who grew up here before urban renewal programs shattered the neighborhood.

“Everyone has some memories and photographs that they talked about with me that meant something really special to them, so I wanted to incorporate as many of those as I could,” Thomas said.

Westside Legends founder and President Tony Jackson talked about the past and the future — how the nonprofit is working to turn around the legacy of urban renewal and redlining by helping people learn how to get a mortgage.

Jackson later told The Eagle that new affordable townhouses are on the horizon for construction next year, as are other programs for heating assistance and solar energy.

Since the program started more than a year ago, 21 people in the program have closed on $5 million worth of homes, said Westside Legends Vice President Beverly Bolden, noting that Greylock Federal Credit Union is backing this mission.

She and Jackson, as well as Treasurer Marvin Purry do this work because they are still loyal Westsiders.

“We all grew up here; our foundation is here,” Bolden said. “The three of us don’t even live here anymore, but how we grew up makes us want to come back and help all our other neighbors and our families.”

While the focus might be on people of color, the group’s work is for everyone, Bolden said, just as the work needs lots of people to pitch in.

“We need all partners, all races, all colors,” she said.

Kamaar Taliaferro, who works for the Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP and who co-authored an analysis of the history of redlining in the city, said that the artwork speaks to the spirit of a Westside that binds people together by “reciprocal relationships” despite the harm of redlining.

Mortgage or not, people still held their families and communities, he said.

“Anybody from the Westside or raised by Westsiders will tell you that’s what it’s all about,” he said.