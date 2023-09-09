Eagle, Mahaiwe hosting Oct. 4 informational forum on the South County school districts merger proposal

To register … The Berkshire Eagle and Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center are convening an informational session for town meeting voters in the eight towns served by the Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional school districts: “At the crossroads: A forum on the South County district merger proposal.” Where: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 14 Castle St., Great Barrington. When: Wednesday, Oct. 4, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Doors at 6:30 p.m. Admission: Free with registration. Seating is first-come, first-served. Register: The Mahaiwe’s online registration opens at 10 a.m. today. Go to mahaiwe.org and select the Oct. 4 event or visit the event page directly at qrs.ly/44f5gvz to reserve your ticket. Questions: At registration, you’ll be directed to an online questionnaire to submit your questions about the proposal. You also can find the questionnaire at qrs.ly/lwf5ct4.

Eight towns served by the Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire Regional school districts are convening special town meetings later this fall to vote up or down a proposal to merge the two school districts. Either way, the implications appear to be vast.

To aid voters in understanding the proposal, The Berkshire Eagle and Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center are convening an informational forum for town meeting voters on Wednesday, Oct. 4, at the Mahaiwe at 14 Castle St. in Great Barrington.

The forum, titled “At the crossroads: A forum on the South County district merger proposal,” gets underway at 7 p.m. and should run between 75 and 90 minutes. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Registration details come later in this column.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

We’re holding the forum to clarify answers to lingering questions and gain an understanding of the implications that come with merging Southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills versus sticking with the status quo.

Like many school districts, Southern Berkshire and Berkshire Hills have faced challenges over the years, including changes in enrollment and budget constraints.

In 2023, the idea is that regionalizing the regional schools is the path that makes them stronger and averts the existential reckoning that their glide paths show. Here, a merger would be the state’s first among regional school districts — a merger of a merger, so to speak.

Seventy or so years ago, when these two regional school districts came into their existences, the driving force was to combine the resources of small towns to form an efficient regional district.

The eight towns involved are Great Barrington, Stockbridge and West Stockbridge, served by the Berkshire Hills Regional School District, and Alford, Egremont, Monterey, New Marlborough and Sheffield, served by the Southern Berkshire Regional School District. All eight towns must vote yes for the merger to move forward. A town’s support — a yes vote — requires a simple majority at its town meeting.

The schools involved include Mount Everett Regional, Undermountain Elementary, New Marlborough Central and South Egremont School in the Southern Berkshire Regional School District, and Monument Mountain Regional High, W.E.B. Du Bois Regional Middle and Muddy Brook Regional Elementary in the Berkshire Hills Regional School District.

REGISTRATION DETAILS

The Oct. 4 forum at the Mahaiwe is free and registration is required. General admission is first-come, first-served.

You can reserve your seat today — today being Saturday — starting at 10 a.m. Go online to mahaiwe.org and select the Oct. 4 event called “At a crossroad: A forum on school district merger proposal.” The reservation page also can be accessed directly at qrs.ly/44f5gvz.

At registration, you’ll also be directed to an online questionnaire. There, you can send me your questions, and I’ll collate them to ask on your behalf at the informational forum. If you can’t attend, but want to put forth a question anyway, visit qrs.ly/lwf5ct4.

I’m seeking your questions in advance so we can have an orderly program and to address the most pressing questions for voters in the districts' towns.

This forum is not the place to debate — that’s for your town meeting. So many have opinions, but as I say, good opinions are built on great facts. Plus, we simply won’t have time to debate on Oct. 4.

SEE YOU THERE

The forum will be led by yours truly and will feature members of the Eight Town Regional School District Planning Board, the group that formed in March 2020 to study a merger in the face of declining enrollment and rising operating costs. That board has examined this issue in detail and recommended a merger.

I’m looking forward to examining this with the voters who will examine the futures of their public education systems once again. Meanwhile, on behalf of The Eagle, I want to give a shout-out — a big thank you — to the Mahaiwe in teaming up and working with us to put this forum together for you all.

If you’re a voter in one of the eight towns involved in this decision, I’ll see you there on Oct. 4 at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington.

