Williamstown Police Sgt. Scott McGowan poses for a photo in 2017 outside the holding cell in the town’s former police station. Last August, McGowan filed a lawsuit against two top town leaders alleging racial bias and sexual harassment within the police department, an action that shook Williamstown. On March 1 week, he was placed on paid administrative leave after being named in a complaint backed by all of the rank-and-file, full-time members of the police department.