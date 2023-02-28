Tanglewood and James Taylor warn fans: If you want a seat to his sold-out concerts, you'll be buying them from bots for an exuberant price

LENOX — Online scammers are victimizing increasing numbers of fans seeking to purchase hot tickets for concerts at Tanglewood and other venues.

Following prominent author and Sandisfield resident Simon Winchester’s recent public confession in The Berkshire Eagle that he had been ripped off to the tune of $5,095.26 (including a $1,143.76 “service charge”) for four tickets to James Taylor’s July 4 show, Boston Symphony Orchestra leaders are voicing distress — the actual ticket price for prime Shed seats at the sold-out Tanglewood concert was $600.

They’re also tightening up safeguards in an attempt to thwart “bots” buying up blocks of tickets to resell at ripoff prices.

Ticket scams and bot attacks on concert-venue websites are spreading nationally. Taylor Swift’s tour announcement was hard-hit last November when ticket sales began, much to the outrage of fans. Last December, the Metropolitan Opera’s website was knocked out in a nine-day cyber attack, disabling the online box office.

In a message to The Eagle on Monday, Taylor voiced concern about “the pitfalls and scams hiding out there for the unwary would-be concertgoer. I’m chuffed [humbled] Mr. Winchester was willing to pay a premium to come to our show, but dismayed that the price he agreed to, already steep, was a fraction of what he was ultimately hoodwinked into paying.”

Taylor pointed out that the BSO’s Tanglewood box office is “sincerely concerned and determined to do what it can to keep this sort of mischief from happening in future.”

He wrote that he’s “excited to be playing Tanglewood again this year and deeply gratified at the response we’ve been getting.” In his text message, he expressed thanks to Winchester and The Eagle “for making us aware.”

In a letter to the editor, BSO Interim President and CEO Jeffrey D. Dunn wrote that “we were deeply troubled. Sadly, Mr. Winchester’s costly mistake is all too common. His error does not make him an ‘idiot,’ as he described himself, merely one of countless consumers who have been duped by disreputable ticket resellers operating in an under-regulated online market.”

Dunn explained that “trying to prevent price gouging and exorbitant and often undisclosed fees in the secondary ticket sales market has become a game of whack-a-mole for event promoters like the Boston Symphony Orchestra, Tanglewood’s parent. The patchwork of state and federal regulation and its weak enforcement is as maddening for concert promoters like the BSO and popular musicians like James Taylor as it is for consumers like Mr. Winchester.”

Describing steps the BSO is taking to block scammers in the absence of new legislation to protect consumers and the lack of stricter enforcement of current laws, Dunn asserted that “when the public’s trust in the fairness and transparency of the market system is broken, we all suffer.”

The BSO website has invested in sophisticated security measures to prevent automated “bots” from buying large quantities of tickets to resell at inflated prices, he said.

“Our site can detect accounts associated with known ticket resellers and block them from completing a purchase. The BSO ticketing site also prevents accounts from opening multiple orders at the same time and can limit ticket purchase quantities, as necessary,” Dunn said. “These measures are helping to make it harder for ticket resellers, but they are persistent and continually devise new ways to try to circumvent our protections.”

Tickets for Taylor’s July 3 and 4 shows went on sale Jan. 31 and both dates are sold out. Any tickets being offered online now are from resellers at inflated prices. “Buyers should beware,” Dunn warned. “We appreciate that Mr. Winchester was willing to share his story publicly. Humbling as his experience was, it serves as a cautionary tale for his fellow Berkshire Eagle readers.”

The official public on-sale date for the rest of the season, including much-anticipated Popular Artists bookings such as Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, is at 10 a.m. March 9, and the only legitimate online source is bso.org.

The Tanglewood box office at 297 West St. (Route 183) in Lenox will be open for in-person ticket buyers from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 9-11, for the first time at this time of year.

“We thought that this would be a great opportunity to allow our Berkshire constituents an opportunity to purchase tickets for the season and not have them wait until June if they don’t want to buy online,” said Amy Aldrich, director of patron experience for the BSO at Tanglewood and Symphony Hall.

Aldrich is a Pittsfield native who lives in Dalton, started at the Tanglewood box office in high school 26 years ago and now works partially remote during the winter season. She noted that Winchester’s experience with “deceitful, deceptive” scammers is all too common for ticket buyers.

“People go down the rabbit hole” when they click on sponsored websites they find high on Google search results, she said. “They don’t realize they’re not buying from us and unfortunately it results in buying from a reseller and paying exorbitant amounts for tickets. Sadly, that happens to a lot of folks.”

Victims of scammers don’t necessarily understand that the BSO has no connection with third-parties on the secondary market such as StubHub, according to Aldrich. “We are not in any way, shape or form in business with them,” she emphasized. Moreover, there’s no guarantee that the third-party tickets even exist.

The problem, Aldrich commented, is that despite enhanced security measures and limits on ticket sales to individual accounts, the scammers “are always one step ahead of us. People are in tears when they come to the box office and see that they paid $300 for a $30 lawn ticket because they didn’t know. It’s heartbreaking.”

A reporter’s quick check of StubHub on Monday afternoon showed lawn tickets on offer for Taylor’s July 3 show from $90 to $179 each and Shed tickets from $179 to $900 each, with a pair of front-row seats listed at $3,920 … each. Another reseller was offering a lawn ticket up to $159, with a Shed seat listed from $162 in the back section to $4,789 for seventh row center.