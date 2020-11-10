NORTH ADAMS — The North Adams, Pittsfield and Hoosac Valley Regional school systems all are confronting new COVID-19 cases.
North Adams Public Schools has reported a confirmed case at Drury High School, one of several new school-related cases of the disease around the Berkshires.
In Pittsfield, new cases were reported at Reid Middle School and at Pittsfield High School. The Reid case involves a staff member; at the high school, a student tested positive.
And a staff member of Hoosac Valley Elementary School tested positive for the virus.
In Pittsfield, the interim superintendent announced high school and middle school cases Tuesday.
At Reid, the case concerns a staff member who previously was present at the school Nov. 6 and works in a classroom. People who came into close contact with the staffer are being notified by the city’s Department of Health, according to interim Superintendent Joseph Curtis.
Curtis said the school will not close, in keeping with public health guidance, but students and staff in the affected classroom will participate in remote learning through Nov. 20 and return to school Nov. 23.
The student at Pittsfield High School who tested positive previously was in school Nov. 2, Curtis said. As with the other case, staff, students and family members who might have been close to the affected student are being contacted by health workers.
Curtis said the school will not close.
“With nine calendar days passing since the student last attended, and as of today, no students in any of the student’s classes reporting symptoms, we will continue to operate school following the protocols we have had in place since our arrival back into our buildings,” Curtis said.
Drury casE
The North Adams district announced the case Tuesday evening. Officials did not specify whether the individual was a student or staff member.
Anyone who might have been exposed already has been notified, according to a news release. North Adams Public Schools did not provide information on how many people had been exposed.
Assistant Superintendent Kim Roberts-Morandi says she doesn’t know how many people were exposed.
“It is limited in scope,” she said.
Roberts-Morandi said the school system is working with state public health officials, as well as the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, to determine what other steps it needs to take beyond Tuesday’s notification.
Wednesdays are remote learning days for all students in the district, which means students in the hybrid model will not be on campus today.
This is the second case of COVID-19 that the school system has disclosed, after a confirmed case in October. North Adams Public Schools did not disclose the school involved in the previous case.
In the news release, the district said it would disinfect the exposed location.
Hoosac Valley case
Meantime, the superintendent of the Hoosac Valley Regional School District informed families Monday that a staff member at Hoosac Valley Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
The superintendent, Aaron M. Dean, said the district learned of the test result Monday.
“Because this staff member took extra precautions, we are fortunate that this is an isolated case and there were no close contacts within the school community,” Dean wrote.
He said the school has been cleaned and disinfected and will not close because no students or other staff members came into close contact with the affected employee.