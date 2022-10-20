Here are pitches from the candidates facing off in the 1st Congressional District, incumbent U.S. Rep. Richard Neal and challenger Dean Martilli

Incumbent U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican candidate Dean Martilli to represent the 1st Congressional District of Massachusetts.
Neal has been a member of the U.S. House of Representatives since 1988 and serves as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.
Martilli is the founder and principal of Martilli and Associates, a political consulting firm. He worked briefly as chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, a Democrat from Rhode Island.
According to his campaign’s website, “after years of seeing the Democrat party’s policies move further and further away from the American worker and American family, he had enough.”
Here’s where the candidates stand on the issues. The election will be held Nov. 8.
Martilli’s platform
Martilli has campaigned on controlling inflation, reducing illegal immigration and returning manufacturing to the United States. He opposes the Green New Deal and wants the country to become energy independent.
Martilli said his platform is about protecting people’s rights from what he feels are overbearing Democratic Party policies. He attributes the recent rise in inflation to these policies.
“Everyday citizens aren’t really in favor of it,” Martilli said during an editorial board meeting at The Berkshire Eagle. “They’re trying to figure it out and go along with it, and along the way it gets worse and worse. What it’s doing is infringing upon your rights. You’re being told what to do.”
Martilli said something must be done about illegal border crossings and feels the Biden administration’s policy is that you can “come in and do whatever you want.” He decried human trafficking and drugs coming over the border as major issues that need to be stopped.
In a press release, Martilli responded to the September incident in which Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas, both Republicans, sent planes with undocumented immigrants to Martha’s Vineyard. Martilli said “Democrats have essentially laid out the world’s longest ‘Welcome’ mat along our southern border.”
When asked for his solution to immigration issues, the candidate said this: “Close the border. Make people come in correctly. I mean, why not? Start by building the wall that wasn’t finished and was paid for, you start by putting those resources back in place.”
Martilli calls for returning manufacturing jobs to the United States, although when asked, he did not offer a specific plan for doing so. He said he believes the American economy relies too much on China and that Democratic politicians are too friendly with Chinese officials.
He pointed to the country’s reliance on Taiwan for the production of microchips and semiconductors.
“It’s our money that they’re just floating out there,” Martilli said. “Does it make more sense to make things in Great Barrington, Pittsfield or Taiwan?”
Martilli said he disagrees with Democratic policies on energy production and use. In a recent press release on rising gas prices, Martilli said: “We have the oil under our feet but have instead decided to put strain on the American people and our national security because the Democrats care more about going green immediately with no plan.”
Martilli identifies himself as a fiscal conservative. His campaign website says he supports “the right of families to determine school curriculum, and to make their own heath care decisions.” He said he opposes abortion.
Neal’s platform
Neal’s platform largely aligns with the Democratic Party. Many of his key issues are tied to job creation and the economy.
Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Neal has backed provisions to provide an economic stimulus, including the Paycheck Protection Program and expanded child tax credits.
Neal touted the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which provides clean energy tax credits to businesses that aim to reduce emissions.
“For the first time in American history, we addressed climate change in a much more sizeable manner than any of our European allies,” Neal said during an editorial board meeting with The Eagle.
On environmental issues, Neal differs from Martilli, as he has supported legislation that tightens regulations for energy production and has called for zero-emission transportation.
On immigration, Neal supports legislation that would provide a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants living in the United States, and has voted in the past to expand worker visa programs.
On inflation, he attributed the rise in energy costs, as well as supply chain issues, to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian military forces, as well as the COVID-19 pandemic.
Neal has supported the United States’ relationship with Taiwan as it relates to economic engagement and conducting business with the country.
“There’s strong bipartisan support in Congress – in both the House and the Senate – for deepening ties,” Neal said in a press release, referring to Taiwan. “Formalizing these efforts to build more durable ties will have benefits for both the United States and Taiwan.”
Neal said he supports tighter gun control laws and has worked to expand coverage provided by the Affordable Care Act. He has attempted to bring more federal funding to western Massachusetts, including a recent project to establish east-west passenger rail service in the state that would connect the Berkshires to the Boston area.