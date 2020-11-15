SANDISFIELD — A repeat sex offender remains in a Connecticut jail after a judge declined a request to reduce his bond so that he could be released while awaiting trial for allegedly stalking a teenager in August.
A public defender for Brian Hohman, 56, asked Judge Michael Wu in Torrington Superior Court to reduce the bond from $250,000 to $100,000. He said Hohman has a heart issue and high blood pressure, and that his father is ill and that the family needs help.
The attorney, Scott Jongebloed, further said the amount of bond is too high given the stalking charge, in which police say Hohman also tried to lure the 15-year-old into his car when the teen was riding his bike. He said Hohman's history of sex offense convictions are "like a scarlett letter" and makes "him a target for both law enforcement and the public."
"He's very easy to unjustifiably demonize," he added.
Jongebloed argued that upon release, Hohman would be outfitted with a GPS monitor, and "scrutinzed to the fullest extent." He would return to the family home in Sandisfield, where he has lived for two years.
Deputy Assistant State's Attorney Mary Eschuk said the bond is "very appropriate," given that Hohman "is the subject of criminal investigations in two states." In the stalking case, she added, Hohman continued to pursue the teen after he "made it clear that he was not interested in a relationship."
Hohman, who was arrested on Oct. 7, remains held at the New Haven Correctional Center.
A Level 3 sex offender, he has an extensive record of offenses against minors that stretches from the Berkshires to the United Kingdom, and also is facing charges in Southern Berkshire District Court for possession of a sawed-off shotgun. He was arraigned in that case on Sept. 23.
Police found the weapon during an investigation in which a man claims Hohman drugged and molested him in September at Hohman’s Sandisfield home, according to court documents. Charges have not been filed in connection with that accusation.
Hohman served a six-year prison sentence, and his record shows 47 arraignments in the Berkshires on sexual assault charges, including rape of a child, that stretch from 1993 to 2017.
In 2019 he was found not guilty of groping a young man outside a gym in Pittsfield.