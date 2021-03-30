BECKET — Authorities have identified a Connecticut man as the victim of a fatal one-vehicle accident on Route 20 early Monday.
Nicholas Musco, 23, of Torrington, died after failing to navigate a curve on Jacob's Ladder Road near Jester Lane, according to a statement released Tuesday afternoon by the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.
Musco was traveling northeast in a 2008 Jeep Wrangler shortly before 5 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Musco was the only person in the vehicle.
Becket Police, Massachusetts State Police, and Becket Fire and EMS were among the numerous law enforcement authorities who responded to the scene. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information about the collision is asked to contact Becket Police.