Authorities on Monday identified the truck driver who faces criminal charges for allegedly plowing into the rear of a Ludlow man's car Friday on the Mass Pike in Becket, resulting in the man's death.
Stanley Kardys, 67, of West Granby, Conn., faces a single count of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in connection with the collision, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. An arraignment date for Kardys had not been scheduled as of Monday.
Kardys allegedly failed to slow his tractor-trailer in time as he approached eastbound traffic near the Mile 15 marker in Becket, hitting the rear of a sedan driven by Gary Litwin of Ludlow. Litwin, 69, died after being transported to Baystate Medical Center. His wife, Diane Litwin, 66, was also taken to Baystate, where she was treated for injuries.
The impact, at around 4:35 p.m., also forced Litwin’s car into the back of a van. Its driver, Marinalva Silva, 39, was taken to Berkshire Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation. The agencies involved include Troop B of the Massachusetts State Police, the State Police Detective Unit for Berkshire County and the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section.
Joining that team are the State Police Crime Scene Services Section, the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section and the Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office.
Lee Fire and Rescue and the Massachusetts Department of Transportation responded to the scene of the crash, which resulted in lane closings over the course of the next five hours.