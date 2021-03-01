WILLIAMSTOWN — Select Board member Anne O'Connor has announced she will not seek reelection, and two candidates have already signaled they intend to run for her seat — one of two that will be up for grabs in May.
O'Connor told The Eagle on Friday she will decline to run for reelection as her second three-year term comes to an end.
“I am looking forward to focusing my time once again on my family and professional life, both of which have been neglected this year, as my Select Board responsibilities have expanded beyond the traditional parameters and time commitments,” she said via email. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve this town.”
Local attorney Anthony Boskovich, and Jeffrey Johnson, a member of the Diversity Inclusion and Racial Equity Committee and a service coordinator supervisor in the Pittsfield/North Adams office of the Massachusetts Department of Developmental Services, said they will compete for her seat.
Also Select Board member Jeffrey Thomas recently announced that he would resign his seat effective the day before the May 11 election, citing growing professional demands on his time, leaving one year of a three-year term to be filled. No candidates have come forward yet for that seat.
Other vacancies available are a three-year term as a trustee on the Library Board, a five-year term on the Housing Authority, a five-year term on the Planning Board, and a three-year term on the Northern Berkshire Vocational School District School Committee.
Incumbent Library Board trustee Charles Bonenti has filed to run for reelection to his seat. No other candidates have been declared.
O’Connor noted that when she first campaigned for the Select Board in 2015, her focus was on climate action, and has remained her “core focus” ever since. In that regard, she has worked on the Bee Friendly Williamstown initiative to promote pollination-friendly vegetation, the COOL Committee, and sought to increase green initiatives in town and reduce the need for single-use plastic water bottles and encouraging the installation of bottle-refilling stations, among many other efforts.
“This year has presented many challenges as our community — in the midst of the pandemic — has grappled with our own history and identity, against the backdrop of the larger national reckoning on racial relationships,” O’Connor said. “As a participant in municipal government, I have sought to balance the many variables and voices that have articulated our path forward. I have assisted our municipal government in multiple efforts to set us on a path to become a more welcoming, inclusive, diverse and compassionate community.”
Also up for election are two three-year terms on the Prudential Committee, which oversees the Williamstown Fire District, operator of the Williamstown Volunteer Fire Department. Both incumbents, Edward McGowan and David Moresi, are running for reelection. That election is set for May 25.
Nomination papers are available in the Town Clerk’s office. Anyone seeking to run for office should contact Town Clerk Nicole E. Pedercini and set up an appointment to pick up nomination papers.
All signatures must be in ink. Completed nomination papers for the town election must be returned to the Board of Registrars for certification no later than March 23. Completed nomination papers for the Prudential Committee must be returned to the Board of Registrars for certification no later than April 6. Pedercini can be reached at npedercini@williamstownma.gov or 413-458-3500, ext. 101.