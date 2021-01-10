ADAMS — The death of Marco Demastrie, a “cop’s cop” known for beat patrols in downtown Adams and horseback sweeps through Greylock Glen, sparked an outpouring of tributes over the weekend.
The praise began flowing Saturday, which happened to be National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
The Adams Police Department announced Demastrie’s death Saturday.
“He was well known on the downtown beats,” the department said in an unsigned post on its Facebook page. For three decades, Demastrie walked the beat. Behind the scenes, he helped train other officers, including in the use of firearms.
When bad things were happening, Demastrie arrival on the scene was always a “welcomed sight,” the department’s tribute said. “His rugged yet compassionate demeanor will be missed by all members of the APD, past and present.”
As of Sunday, no obituary was available for Demastrie. An online directory said he was 81 and had been living in Zephyrhills, Fla.
In social media comments, Demastrie was hailed for his service, warmth, kindness and professionalism.
“He was a good and kind officer willing to help anyone,” wrote June Mroz.
David Michaels said Demastrie “helped change my life for the good.” That sense of helping others was common.
“Marco was there for anyone in need,” wrote Debra Kopala.
By late Sunday, the department Facebook post had drawn more than 100 comments. In addition to expressing condolences, people are recalling Demastrie’s impact on their friends and family members.
“He was a friend of my dad’s,” wrote Art Barbeau. “He always had high regards for Ofc. Demastrie.”
“Awwwww. That's too bad,” Michael Comeau said. “He was a great guy and a great member of the Adams Police Dept.”