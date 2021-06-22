PITTSFIELD — After what police have called a “rash” of shootings in the city this spring, the City Council on Tuesday requested Mayor Linda Tyer provide a plan for curbing gun violence in Pittsfield.
Ward 4 Councilor Chris Connell, who put forward the petition, said the question about what’s being to address gun violence arose in a conversation he had with a young mother.
“Exactly what I’m asking in this petition, what she was asking me, ‘What is the plan to eliminate this?’ She was telling me she has her entire house with cameras all around it. And yet, her and her young, three young children apparently have to be dodging bullets,” he said. “We need to hear something from the mayor, what exactly is the plan.”
A man was shot and killed on downtown North Street in April. Pittsfield police responded to at least eight confirmed shootings in May, according to police, and shots broke out in areas of the city on each of the first three days of this month. During the June 3 incident, a motor vehicle that contained three people, including two children, was struck by gunfire on Francis Avenue.
Many of the shootings occurred in the city’s West Side neighborhood, according to Ward 7 Councilor Anthony Maffuccio, placing residents in fear.
“How many more people have to get shot before somebody makes a stand and tell us what’s going on?” he said.
The council voted unanimously in favor of Connell’s petition requesting that Tyer present councilors with a plan for “eliminating” the type of gun violence that shook the city over the weeks past. Councilors asked Tyer to outline her plan of action when the council next meets on July 13.
Tyer was not present at Tuesday’s virtual City Council meeting, but had said in the wake of the shootings that city leaders responded by increasing police presence in areas affected by gunfire and requesting support from a state police team that patrols high-crime areas.
In other business, the City Council on Tuesday held off on approving a new contractor with its Pittsfield’s waste-to-energy plant, Community Eco Power LLC. The council voted to table the issue after taking issue with waste drop-off hours and the termination clause proposed in the agreement.
Councilors voted to table the issue and requested that Ricardo Morales, the city’s commissioner of public works and utilities, ask the company to give the city at least one year notice if it decides to stop operating the approximately four-decade old facility on Hubbard Avenue.
The proposed agreement would allow residents to drop off waste at the Hubbard Avenue facility on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Also on Tuesday, the council approved Mayor Linda Tyer’s appointment of Keya Robertson, a junior at Berkshire Arts and Technology Charter Public School, to the Police Advisory and Review Board, and signed off on the reappointment of Michele Matthews to the city’s Parks Commission.