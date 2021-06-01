PITTSFIELD — The City Council Tuesday accepted the budgets for the fire department and emergency management, then debated the Pittsfield Police Department funding request following calls during the public comment portion of the meeting to probe and cut police spending.
Councilors had not conducted a final vote on the police budget by press time, after power outages kicked some councilors off of the Zoom meeting and prompted the council to break for two recesses.
By unanimous vote, the council signed off Mayor Linda Tyer's proposed $8,781,434 million budget for the fire department for next fiscal year, up 4.2 percent over this fiscal year, and her $26,400 level-funded request for emergency management. The council accepted the budgets without much discussion, but with praise for Fire Chief Thomas Sammons and his department.
"Were very lucky to have public safety departments, both police and fire, in the city,” said Councilor Kevin Morandi, who along with councilors Chris Connell and Anthony Maffuccio said they did not support any reductions to the police budget.
Mayor Linda Tyer is seeking to increase the police budget by $397,002, or 3.6 percent, for a spending plan that amounts to $11,721,231 for the next fiscal year.
Councilors engaged in a long back and forth with Police Chief Michael Wynn, with Councilor Helen Moon proposing several reductions to the spending proposal. Moon urged the council to closely inspect the spending proposal, like she said is typical practice for other departments and doesn't equate to being "anti-police."
"I'm asking all of us to put the same kind of critical lens that we use on other departments, asking for line item integrity that we ask for in other departments and fiscal responsibility," she said. "There are people that just want oversight and accountability. That is the intention."
The council voted in favor of Moon's motions to cut $15,000 from contractual allowances and $190,000 from the patrol officer spending, after Moon pointed out those funding requests reflected allotments for three more than the 66 officers patrol officers who were budgeted for. Wynn said the the allotments were mistakenly over-budgeted. Councilors Connell, Morandi and Maffuccio voted against the reductions, and the council was still debating other potential reductions that Moon proposed at deadline.
Last year, in the wake of George Floyd's murder by a former Minneapolis police officer, the council shaved $100,000 from the budget and reallocated $85,000 for co-responder clinicians to accompany officers on calls.
Despite the funding, Wynn told The Eagle Tuesday that the co-responders have not been hired yet. In order for the co-responders to access patient information, the clinicians must be employed by the Brien Center, so he said PPD is in talks with the organization to expand the number of clinicians available through the department’s contract with the mental health services provider.
At the beginning of the hearing, eight people spoke during public comment and called on the council to reduce the police budget and lend critical eye to police spending requests. One of them was Meg Bossong, a founding member of Invest in Pittsfield, which she told The Eagle is a “loose collaborative” of community members who are involved in the NAACP, SEIU 509, Berkshire Democratic Socialists and Habitat for Humanity. Bossong said Invest in Pittsfield is advocating for cuts to five police spending areas totaling $705,000.
Invest in Pittsfield aims to launch a discussion about what Pittsfield would look like with “much less policing,” Bossong said, and to build alternative structures to policing that would prevent crime and violence. To build those systems takes funding, and with the city just shy of its levy ceiling, police spending must be scrutinized the same way she said budgets for other city departments are.
“If we think about a city's budget as an announcement of its values, we need to have a serious conversation about what is going on in the city,” she said.