Employees of County Ambulance are mourning the loss of a co-worker, Sonja Kimball, who died Sunday of renal failure.
Brian Andrews, the company’s president, called Kimball a valued employee of the firm and launched a crowdfunding campaign Sunday to pay for funeral expenses and to start an education fund for Kimball’s daughter, Sarina. Both Sonja Kimball and her husband, Justin, worked for the company.
That gofundme.com campaign, Andrews said, will help Sarina “to pursue further education and become everything Sonja would want her to be.” As of 6 p.m. Sunday, it had collected $5,085 in pledges from 65 donors toward a $25,000 goal.
“All of our hearts are broken for Justin and Sarina and feel we need to do this to appropriately honor Sonja and her memory,” Andrews said in a statement posted on a gofundme.com campaign.
According to Andrews, Sonja Kimball started work with County Ambulance as a driver for the company’s “chaircar” service. Though she added skills, including certification as an emergency medical technician, Kimball recently worked as a dispatcher as her kidney disease advanced. The disease, Andrews said, left her "unable to work ambulance position she loved so much."
“Sonja loved life to its fullest but unfortunately succumbed to renal failure” on Valentine’s Day, Andrews wrote, “which is ironic as she was loved by so many and shared her heart with all.”
County Ambulance changed the logo on its Facebook page Sunday to honor Kimball. The emblem now carries Sonja Kimball’s name and the legend “EOW – 02/14/2021.”
The letters mean “end of watch.”