SHEFFIELD — Sam Haskel is giving a combat-injured veterans a lift toward recovery.
Haskel, 17, a junior at the Berkshire School, has raised nearly $5,000 in donations and pledges toward Catch a Lift. The nonprofit, Maryland-based organization helps the wounded military men and women recover, rehabilitate and regain purpose through nutrition, fitness, emotional wellness and community.
"Catch A Lift is very active in my community and I thought this was a great way to give back to veterans who've given so much to us," the Westport, Conn. teenager told County Fare.
Haskel is taking pledges toward Sunday's Coffland Hero Challenge, named for Army Cpl. Chris Coffland, who was killed in Afghanistan by a roadside bomb, Nov. 13, 2009. The Army intelligence officer's sister Lynn Coffland of Timonium, Md., just north of Baltimore, founded Catch A Lift in 2010 to help combat-injured soldiers in her brother's memory.
Coffland believed physical fitness was essential to mental wellbeing, according to the group's website. Wherever he was, he always found time to "catch a lift" at the nearest gym.
The COVID-safe virtual event features participants will perform a 6-minute cumulative pull-up bar hang; every time the person drops from the bar, he/she will run and do push-ups. You can view the athletic feats of fitness and strength via a live watch party on Instagram with several Catch A Lift staff and beneficiary veterans looking on.
Haskel plans to get more involved with injured veterans through Catch A Lift.
"I'm going to to do outreach by making some phone calls to veterans and down the road in the summer, help veterans directly," he said.
County Fare, a weekly column featuring “tales from throughout the Berkshires,” is compiled by Eagle staffers.