At Hevreh of Southern Berkshire, a Reform Jewish congregation in Great Barrington, it has become an annual tradition for members of the congregation to volunteer to pack Christmas dinner bags for individuals and families across the Berkshires.
Each year, members of the congregation join to fill bags with food to make a Christmas meal. This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, organizer Susan Weinstein and Jodie Friedman, communication and engagement manager at Hevreh, packed all 18 bags while the volunteers delivered the bags to individuals or families.
Even with the pandemic, Hevreh was not short on volunteers, and members went out with festive hats, antlers and smiles to deliver the Christmas dinner bags, packed with turkeys, ingredients for side dishes and dessert.
This year, 18 pies graciously were donated by The Great Barrington Bagel Co. and Deli, and much of the food was given by The People’s Pantry in Great Barrington.
"It's a cooperative venture between the pantry and Hevreh," Weinstein said. "The pantry gives us their leftover turkeys from Thanksgiving and then we add anything that is not there, but this year they had 18 because they have gotten so many contributions."
Individuals and families were able to enter a raffle for the dinners at The People’s Pantry, and then 18 winners were chosen and contacted by Weinstein.
The contributions to the pantry and the donation of all 18 turkeys allowed Hevreh to also give each winner $20 along with their dinner bag.
This annual tradition has allowed Hevreh members to give back to the community, which is an important Jewish value known as Tikkun Olam. The Christmas dinner bags were especially important this year, since many people are struggling because of the pandemic.