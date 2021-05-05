A group of residents turned out Saturday to give a spring cleaning to Hamlet Park in Hillsdale, N.Y., as part of the New York state “I Love My Park” day.
The group, organized by the Hillsdale Hamlet Committee, removed trash, pulled out weeds and otherwise improved the appearance of the park, which is located southwest of the intersection of state Routes 22 and 23.
“Most people enjoy and treat our park with respect, but a group of us joined to eradicate whatever litter we could find,” said Toby Butterfield, who recently took over as chairman of the committee.
“A dozen or so of us got the litter removed quickly, so we then turned to cutting down invasive weeds and pruning some of the trees,” said Hillsdale Town Supervisor Chris Kersten, who joined in the effort.
The effort helps prepare the park for Hillsdale’s new free monthly concert series, called Jams in the Hamlet, which kicks off at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15, and continues through Hillsdale’s Pumpkin Festival on the Saturday of Columbus Day weekend.
Improved trash containers will be a part of a major park redesign and renovation project that is being launched by the Town Board and the Hamlet Committee.