LENOX — Lenox Memorial Middle and High School business students are lighting the way to help feed the less fortunate.
The group of eight is selling handmade, high-quality soy wax candles to raise money for the Lenox Food Pantry.
Jhonathan Cruz-Arroyave, Jon Reinholt, Talia Gardina, Sean Cestone, Diya Loftus, Amber Arnsenau, Lexy Corcoran and Fernando Reyes designed and crafted the candles from scratch, according to their teacher, Ann Barber.
Barber says the students developed a marketing plan to sell the candles to the general public.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has left many people struggling, and the marketing class is trying to spread some positivity," Barber told County Fare.
"While brainstorming ideas on what product to create, the class collectively decided to make visually stunning candles by adding bright colors that will make the customers feel happy and put a smile on their face."
The candles can be bought at the school and Lee Tile & Stone until June 10.