The Berkshires have a new and informative guidebook titled "Stockbridge: A Walk Down Main Street."
The book’s author, Terry M. Moor, an architect and relative newcomer to the Berkshires, fell in love with the town’s history and many beautiful buildings. During the COVID-19 lockdown, he used his “free” time to research, photograph and write about some of the many historic structures that line Stockbridge’s Main Street.
The result of his efforts is a comprehensive walking tour along Stockbridge’s historic Main Street, which tells the story behind over 50 of the town’s most interesting monuments, homes, businesses, religious and civic structures. It brings to life the town’s vibrant history as it developed over the last 300 years.
In addition to the historic context, a brief architectural analysis is included where appropriate. Each example is illustrated with either a full color or historic photograph. The book’s convenient, compact size and spiral binding make strolling along Main Street with guide in hand a pleasurable outing.
The book is now for sale for $10 at The Red Lion Inn, The Country Store and The Elm Street Market in Stockbridge; The Bookloft in Great Barrington, The Bookstore in Lenox, and Shaker Mill Books in West Stockbridge. The author is donating the proceeds from the sale of the book to the Stockbridge Library.