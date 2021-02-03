Gisele Yetz has been named the 2020 recipient of the Volunteer of the Year Award by the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire County.
The award announcement typically would be a part of the annual RSVP award recognition luncheon, but the event was not held, because of COVID-19 safety restrictions. Instead, RSVP recognized the 2020 award recipient with a small, socially distanced, outdoor ceremony Jan. 22, in front of the RSVP headquarters at 16 Bartlett Ave.
"Gisele epitomizes the outstanding community spirit that our 300-plus volunteers represent," said RSVP Executive Director Jeff Roucoulet. "We're grateful for her dedicated service, her positive attitude, and constant willingness to go above and beyond."
Yetz has been an RSVP member since 2012. During this time, she has devoted 875 hours of volunteer service, primarily driving the RSVP van on regularly scheduled days, and stepping up to help when last-minute changes occur.
She said it's about doing what she can to create a better community.
"Kindness goes a long, long way," Yetz said. "I always try to spread sunshine every day."
When not driving, Yetz often works on her own projects, including crocheting, sewing and crafting many items that she donates to those in need. She also has served with the Berkshire Talking Chronicle (104.3 FM), a radio reading service for the blind or visually-impaired, as well as with the Berkshire Athenaeum, Goodwill Industries, Habitat for Humanity and Moments House, and has assisted in the city's Department of Community Development.
RSVP is a national organization funded, in part, by AmericCorps Seniors. It is sponsored locally by the city of Pittsfield. RSVP provides recruitment, training and placement of people 55 and older as volunteers.
To learn more about RSVP or to become a volunteer, call 413-499-9345.