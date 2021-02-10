UCP of Western Massachusetts has established The Lisa Jacobs Memorial Scholarship Fund, created on behalf of Jacobs, the daughter of Maren Jacobs, a UCP board member for nearly 50 years.
This scholarship is for college applicants from Berkshire County applying for a two- or four-year degree program who demonstrate a commitment toward community service and the betterment of all people.
A minimum of one $500 scholarship will be awarded annually to help recipients pay for books and tuition. Applications are due by March 1, and recipients will be notified by April 15.
Lisa Jacobs, who died in 2019, lived her life in Lenox. She was challenged by several congenital anomalies, including cerebral palsy, glaucoma, a heart defect and developmental disabilities.
“These conditions caused my daughter to lose the ability to walk and speak,” her mother said. “She also lost vision in one eye, but she accepted these limitations and greeted every day and each person with a smile and enthusiasm.”
Lisa was highly motivated and determined to live a “Life without Limits,” UCP’s tagline, despite all of her challenges. She aspired to always work hard and had an attitude that drove her to believe she could accomplish just about anything she attempted to do. These are the characteristics UCP is looking for in their Lisa Jacobs’ scholars.
To apply or to learn more about the scholarship, its criteria and requirements, visit tinyurl.com/yyk4bss8.
Fill the Hay Shed Campaign
Celebrate Valentine’s Day by warming someone hands and supporting a herd of horses at the same time. Blue Rider Stables, a therapeutic equine center in South Egremont, is selling hand-knit wristies, or fingerless gloves, to benefit its Fill the Hay Shed Campaign.
The hay shed holds about 3,000 bales, which the stables go through in one year, mainly in the winter months. Bales cost $6 each last year, but the prices are climbing.
The wristies come in adult and children’s sizes, a variety of colors, with or without hearts, and in wool or acrylic. They cost $20 to $35 a pair, depending on the yarn. Handmade finger puppets/pencil toppers and Valentine cards also are available.
For more information, email info@bluerider.org, call 413-528-5299, or visit facebook.com/blueriderorg.