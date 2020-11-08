Lenox couple donates to local veteran’s organization
The Matthew and Hannah Keator Family Foundation recently donated $25,000 to the Lenox VFW Conklin-Lane-Coakley Post 12079 in memory of Matthew’s lifelong friend, Sgt. Paul Kastrinakis, U.S. Army.
Sergeant Kastrinakis tragically passed away Feb. 7, 2019. The Keators, through working with their Foundation and the Lenox VFW Post, have established a scholarship fund to be given out each year to members of the community with ties to the military.
Kastrinakis served for over 20 years as a Massachusetts’ State Police Officer as well as a decorated Army Green Beret serving in both Iraq and Afghanistan.
When asked about the gift Matthew said, “Sarge was one of my oldest friends and I made a promise to his family to do what we can to keep his memory alive and honor his service and patriotism to our country. We hope that these funds help in some small way to offset expenses to our local military families.”
To learn more about local veterans programs and the scholarship, contact retired Sgt. Maj. Michael King, Lenox Post commander, at post12079@vfwma.org.