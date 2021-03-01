Gov. Charlie Baker is optimistic that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine approved for emergency use over the weekend will accelerate the effort to get more Massachusetts residents protected against COVID-19, even if states will face a gradual ramp-up in delivery.
While Massachusetts forges ahead to ease COVID-19 restrictions on businesses -- despite warnings against doing so from federal health officials -- Baker said Monday that he is hopeful J&J doses will "dramatically boost" the work to get shots in arms.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration awarded the Johnson & Johnson vaccine emergency use authorization on Saturday. Unlike the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna options already in public use, the new vaccine requires just a single shot, with simpler transportation and storage requirements.
Local vaccine coordinators have been told to expect “a large shipment of J&J later this week,” said Laura Kittross, director of the Berkshire County Boards of Health Association. The doses could be used to open a significant number of appointments for Saturday and early next week.
"The introduction of that vaccine over time will certainly dramatically boost our vaccination efforts here and the vaccination efforts in so many other places," Baker told reporters on Monday. "Having another effective vaccine for all eligible residents produced by a third manufacturer should mean a big increase in the number of vaccines that are available for first doses or single doses."
The boost will not arrive immediately. Baker said the Biden administration informed him Massachusetts will receive thousands of J&J doses to use for next week’s clinics, and, after that, will face a "pause" until later in March.
Though his vaccine advisory committee had not yet formalized its recommendation for how to integrate the vaccine into the rollout, Baker said on Monday morning that the first J&J doses will likely would be spread out among mass vaccination sites, regional collaboratives, community health center and other providers.
"It is likely that we will get, for next week, a shipment," Baker said. "That shipment will probably be distributed pretty evenly across what we think of the vaccinating community here in Massachusetts, but the message that's come from the feds at this point is, 'Yep, they've made some, we will distribute those through our own channels and to you, and then you should expect there will be a bit of a pause as they ramp up production.' “
Baker declined to speculate on how much supply will become available and how quickly, saying that he expects to receive a clearer "flight plan" for all three vaccine options toward the end of March.
The governor’s advisory committee has been discussing how to integrate the J&J vaccine into the rollout and was set to meet again Monday evening, a member of the committee told The Eagle.
Local and state officials have suggested that the one-dose shot could be used to inoculate hard-to-reach populations, including the homebound. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently published guidelines to help vaccinators to reach the homebound with Pfizer and Moderna doses, the simplified logistics of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine make it a much likelier candidate for those efforts.
A Johnson & Johnson board member told CNBC last week that the company expects to make 4 million doses available nationwide next week and ramp up to 20 million delivered by the end of March.
In international clinical trials, the J&J vaccine was 66 percent effective at preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 infections four weeks after administration of a single dose. The U.S. rate was even higher, at 72 percent.
While that rate is lower than the effectiveness percentage for Moderna and Pfizer's two-dose options, state and federal health officials have urged the public not to interpret the J&J vaccine as a lower-tier option. Clinical trials found that the J&J vaccine was 100 percent effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths, like the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.
"These are all very effective," Baker said, pointing to weekend comments from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci. "People don't need to pick one from another. People should get vaccinated. If you have a chance to get a vaccine, you should take it, whatever it is.”
Berkshire County vaccine coordinators have said residents will be able to see which vaccine is offered at each clinic before they finalize their appointment.
Last month, Fauci acknowledged that the gap in efficacy percentages created a "messaging challenge."
Baker has reportedly flagged concerns about equity impacts of the different vaccines, too. The Washington Post reported Monday that Baker urged the Biden administration on a recent call with governors to have health officials tout the J&J shot's benefits.
If communities of color or lower-income areas have more access to the J&J vaccine than the other two, it could create a perception that they are being shortchanged, Baker reportedly said.
The Republican governor did not discuss the Post report during his Monday tour of a vaccination clinic at Mattapan's Morning Star Baptist Church, though equity was a main focus of his visit.
"With this clinic, they're working to break down barriers to the vaccine and to improve health outcomes for people here and elsewhere," Baker said. "We recognize there's a hesitancy around the vaccine, and much of this hesitancy is born of generations of systemic racism and disproportionate access to quality medical care in Black and brown communities."
Some lawmakers have criticized the Baker administration for not centering equity enough in its vaccine rollout.
At the Legislature's first oversight hearing on the vaccine plan last week, Civil Rights, Racial Equity and Inclusion Committee Co-chair Sen. Sonia Chang-Diaz likened vaccine access to a raffle in which those who have a car, English proficiency, flexible work schedules or other factors are more likely to get a dose.
"You could not find a more textbook case study of structural racism if you tried," Chang-Diaz, a Jamaica Plain Democrat, said.
As Massachusetts enters the second month of March to be shaded by the coronavirus pandemic, the number of people here who have been fully vaccinated has hit 550,000, Baker said, compared with 550,302 total confirmed COVID-19 infections since the start of the pandemic. More than 1.2 million residents have received at least one vaccine dose.