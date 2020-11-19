PITTSFIELD — The ice at the Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires was laid last week, intersecting with plans that began months ago for a youth hockey season in Berkshire County.
A joint statement last week from the offices of seven governors in the Northeast, including Massachusetts Gov. Gov Charlie Baker, announced a suspension of interstate youth hockey, but in Berkshire County, a house league is being assembled for young athletes looking to play hockey this winter.
"We've been talking about [the season] since June and saw the writing on the wall," said Matt Sheehy, chair of the executive committee for the Berkshire Bruins youth hockey program. "We feel this is the best approach to creating a safe atmosphere where kids can work on skills."
The Boys & Girls Club of the Berkshires was prepared to begin the hockey season Monday, but it announced that it was suspending most programing through this week and will provide an update Friday about plans moving forward.
"We're going to make decisions following regulations on safety from the mayor and governor," said Joe McGovern, CEO of the club. "We don't want people to get sick. Whether in the rink or club — safety is always No. 1."
While activities are put on hold with COVID-19 cases rising in Berkshire County, youths will have the opportunity to skate at the club when it is safe to do so.
"Every year, we are rivals, but this year, we are working together, which is neat," said Rick Rossano, president of the Berkshire Rattlers. "[The Bruins] asked if we wanted to partner with them when things went south due to the pandemic. Sheehy has been the quarterback with time and effect; we can't say enough about him and the Bruins."
The Rattlers, who play in South County at Berkshire School in Sheffield, won't have their own rink to skate at during the coronavirus pandemic, so the club will house the Rattlers for a season that is projected to run until March, if all goes according to plan.
While it is expected that the rink in North Adams will be available when it becomes safe for use, the Northern Berkshire Youth Hockey League also will partake in the house league.
"Our league will collaborate with the Bruins and Rattlers to have a house league," read a post on the youth hockey league website. "It is important to highlight that this is a true collaboration. Jerseys will be blue and white, which are the colors of the Boys and Girls Club."
While the youth hockey league didn't respond when reached for comment, the travel across the county won't be much of an issue — if it means the youths can play.
"It is great to see different organizations donate their time for the greater good of the kids," Rossano said. "Living only 40 minutes away, I don't think it will put anyone out or make anyone not want to play."
The league is planning to accommodate athletes of all ages, starting at 8. There also will be a division that can accommodate high school players.
With players traveling throughout the county, there will be ample protocols in place to keep the community safe, according to McGovern.
Each group will come in and leave together, take an assertion test to make sure nobody has been in contact with anyone who is sick, give all names for contact tracing, and groups will have to wait outside the facility until it is their time to skate.
Only 25 people at one time are allowed on the ice, and there will be a limit of one adult per child. There will be a 15-minute period between each group's ice time, in order to have time to sanitize the entire area.
"Our rink is a loss for us any year, because it is so expensive, but we feel like it is so important for the community to have something they can be a part of, if we can do it on a safe basis," McGovern said. "I'm truly excited, and not just for hockey. We have speedskating, curling and figure skating.
"We are committed to all of them — if we can open it in a safe environment to do so."