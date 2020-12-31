GREAT BARRINGTON — A town couple's donation will expand the playground at Lake Mansfield beach.
Susan and Judd Shoval have given $45,000 to buy and install new play equipment in the spring, according to a release from the town. Biasin Landscaping of Sheffield is donating the installation work.
Town Manager Mark Pruhenski said the town is grateful, and that children need as much play space as possible.
The Shovals say they are "delighted" to help enhance the area, and that they will continue to help expand an area that also encourages "adult fitness," since hiking trails at the recreation area will also be expanded.
“We recognized early on that the lakefront attracts families with young children from around the area, and we were impressed by the on-going community involvement, through the leadership of the Lake Mansfield Alliance, that keeps the property looking so inviting," the Shovals said.