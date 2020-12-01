NORTH ADAMS — One person at Brayton Elementary School in North Adams has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from the city school district.
All students who had been in contact with that individual have been notified, the release said. It did not specify whether the infected person was a student or staff member.
The person was in Cohort B and has not been present in the school since the week before Thanksgiving, according to Superintendent Barbara Malkas. Their last day of contact with other school members on campus was Nov. 20.
"The person didn't become symptomatic until days after that contact, and then got tested," Malkas said. "And then there was about a five day lag until they got the results back from their test... so we only found out about it on Monday."
Malkas said that the Brayton case may have been associated with the cluster that took place at Drury High School prior to Thanksgiving. Drury went fully remote in mid-November after seeing a small group of cases, but returned to hybrid learning this week.
Affected students and staff will be eligible to return to school the week of Dec. 7, more than two weeks after their last possible exposure.
All North Adams Public Schools are currently operating in the hybrid model, but Malkas said the district is keeping a close eye on a potential rise in cases across the region following Thanksgiving. She said she was concerned about case counts in surrounding areas and how holiday travel and gatherings could affect virus levels.
"If people aren't willing to change their practices during the holiday season, we may just kind of see an incidence level that's higher than what we've seen up to this point," she said.
Malkas said the district will monitor the positivity rate in North Adams and surrounding communities, as well as any new cases in each school, to determine whether to remain in the hybrid model.
"We wait on the data," she said. "We've learned a lot, and we can't be in a place where we're panicking in our response."
She added that the school tested 130 asymptomatic staff in a pre-Thanksgiving clinic and received zero positive results. That clinic used testing kits gifted by the Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts.