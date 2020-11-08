Officials in Pittsfield are working to reach people who came into close contact with an employee at the Conte Community School who tested positive for the coronavirus.
The elementary school will remain open, though students assigned to the classroom used by the staff member will switch to remote instruction through Nov. 20, according to Interim Superintendent Joseph Curtis.
The case comes amid an increase of infections in the city, leading Mayor Linda Tyer to issue a call Friday for residents to exercise more caution. In the two weeks before Friday, the city saw 46 newly confirmed cases of the disease, roughly nine times the 14-day number of recent months, an increase attributed to large private gatherings.
Health Director Gina Armstrong said Friday that due to several specific gatherings in which public health precautions were not followed, “the cases are exploding.”
Several other local businesses, meantime, are taking steps to avoid transmission of the disease. Both Guido’s Fresh Marketplace in Pittsfield and Frankie’s Ristorante in Lenox notified customers that their operations will be affected.
Guido’s said in a statement that because two employees of its store tested positive for COVID-19, it will reduce the number of customers allowed in and will trim its deli offerings. The Lenox restaurant, at 80 Main St., said that while no COVID-19 cases have been confirmed among employees, “a potential exposure” to the virus led owners to temporarily close the eatery “out of extreme caution.”
“We felt it our responsibility to close until we have a confirmed negative,” the restaurant announced Saturday on its Facebook page.
That temporary closing followed other shutdowns by the Olde Heritage Tavern in Lenox, the Methuselah Bar and Lounge on North Street in Pittsfield and the Brick House Pub in Housatonic. All closed after possible exposure to the virus. Though the Lenox tavern hoped to reopen by the weekend, delays in getting test results have not allowed that, it said in a social media post that remained up Sunday.
Conte response
In a districtwide announcement, Curtis said that the situation at the Conte school remains under review and that educators are following public health guidance from state and federal authorities.
Curtis said officials learned Friday of the staff member’s positive test for the virus. The unnamed employee had been at the school that day. The development triggered steps to locate all those who came into close contact with the worker, Curtis said in a statement. That outreach to other staff, students and families is continuing.
At the same time, efforts to sanitize areas within the school used by the employee continue and will be finished by Monday, Curtis said. Buses were cleaned Friday as part of measures already in place.
Curtis told families in his memo Saturday that Pittsfield educators had prepared to respond to news of positive cases in their schools. He called for people to be partners in holding the coronavirus, and other illnesses, in check.
“The ongoing commitment, perseverance, and sacrifice that our students, families, and staff are making to facilitate education in Pittsfield will provide our students the necessary resources to succeed during – and after – the COVID-19 era,” Curtis wrote. “As we re-envision the academic experiences of our student body and staff during these unprecedented times, The Pittsfield Public Schools is grateful for the continued resiliency and spirit of the entire City of Pittsfield.”
Anyone found to have had close contact with the affected school employee will be tested for COVID-19, even if they show no symptoms. Depending on the outcome of those tests, the district can require periods of quarantine before people are allowed to return to school. The terms were spelled out in the memo circulated Saturday.
“The Pittsfield Public Schools will take proactive action steps that may exclude some employees and students from the building,” according to the district.
Guido’s measures
In response to the COVID-19 cases at Guido’s, the store notified employees and has been working to line up tests for those who came into close contact with the affected staffers.
Meantime, those in close contact are being asked to quarantine, while still being paid. That will reduce available staffing at the store for several days and affect operations, the owners say.
“For this reason, we will be reducing the numbers of people allowed into the store to shop, and we will have limited offerings in our deli and kitchen,” owners Chris and Matt Masiero said in a statement posted to the shop’s Facebook page.
The store said that to encourage people to use a curbside pickup program, it will not charge the normal $8 fee for that service through Friday.
“As we face these first COVID cases in the store, we will work quickly to ensure that Guido’s remains a safe place both to work and shop,” the Masiero brothers said.