It was one year ago today that Anup Singh Ghai, a retired electrical engineer, died of COVID-19 — the first resident of Berkshire County to be taken by the disease.

The next day, members of his family watched from across a street as his body was placed into a hearse outside Berkshire Medical Center for a trip to the crematory. Since then, another 268 lives have been lost to COVID-19 in Berkshire County, including one just Saturday.

In Massachusetts, the toll stands at 16,498 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with another 334 listed as probably the result of the disease.

The Eagle’s Heather Bellow interviewed members of Anup Singh Ghai’s family for a story last March that captured the new realities of pandemic grief.

Barred from seeing their beloved father and spouse, members of this Hindu family, including Rita Ghai, the deceased’s wife, watched on a WhatsApp video call as his remains were consigned to flame. Anup had fallen ill in early March 2020 and was first told, in a March 12 visit to urgent care, to take over-the-counter painkillers. On March 16 he ran a high fever and was taken to the hospital.

From BMC, Singh send a photo to family from his hospital room and seemed upbeat about his condition. Family last spoke with him March 17. The next day, he was placed on a ventilator. He died at 11:11 p.m March 21.

In a written remembrance, Anup’s son, Gagan Singh, spoke of his father’s selflessness.

“He was a truly humble, hard-working, simple and a quintessential family man,” he wrote. “He told us don’t aspire to ‘be the very best’ but rather to ‘do your best’ and to live a balanced life.”

He also recalled his father's grace and sense of humor. Gagan Singh said his dad "would find humor and a spiritual acceptance in the toughest of life situations.”

As The Boston Globe reported, the pandemic was shattering customs that have long defined bereavement and grief. The newspaper later interviewed members of the Pittsfield family for a story headlined, "It was pure devastation."

The story quoted from one of Anup's text messages: “The high spirits of all of you have boosted my spirits to great heights! I do believe that very soon I will become hale & hearty to join you all in our happy family!”

But within a day, as his health failed, he was sedated and intubated. With death imminent, someone at BMC called Samta Ghai, his daughter. As The Globe reported, Samta and her mother rushed to the hospital and made it to the ICU, clad in protective clothing. “They were trying to revive him,” Samta Ghai told The Globe.

“ ‘Papa, wake up, wake up, I’m here,' ” she recalled saying. " 'I’m here, I love you so much.’ ”

Here is the story members of the family shared with Bellow last year about Anup Singh Ghai.