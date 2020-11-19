PITTSFIELD — As of Wednesday, Pittsfield Public Schools had identified 11 students in four different schools who were positive for COVID-19, as well as eight staff members, according to the interim district leader.
The district learned Wednesday that four more students had tested positive for COVID-19, Interim Superintendent Joseph Curtis said in a statement to the school community.
The students are enrolled at Pittsfield High School, Taconic High School, Reid Middle School and Stearns Elementary School, he said.
That brings the total count of positive cases as of Wednesday at Pittsfield High School to five students, at Taconic High School to four students and one staff member, at Reid Middle School to one student and one staff member and at Stearns Elementary School to one student.
Conte Community School had two staff members who tested positive for the coronavirus, Egremont Elementary School had one positive staff member and Capeless Elementary School had three positive staff members. Curtis presented the figures to the School Committee on Wednesday.
Curtis told the committee that positive COVID-19 cases continue being reported after the district reverted back to all-remote learning earlier this month following an increase in positive cases in the city. The district will continue keeping students out of classrooms through the Thanksgiving holiday until at least Dec. 4.
“The cases have not ceased,” said Curtis.
According to Curtis, contact tracing revealed transmission of the virus from one staff member to a colleague.
In another case, transmission occurred from a PPS staff member to a student. And separately, Curtis said, transmission occurred among three students who are friends outside of school.
“So we don’t necessarily attribute their confirmed case to a school experience,” Curtis said of the three students, “but we do know through contact tracing that they are close acquaintances outside of school.”