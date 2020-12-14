The Berkshire County Sheriff's Office is warning the public about a COVID-19 related scam targeting Facebook Messenger users.
The messages appear to come from friends, the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post, but if links in the messages are clicked on hackers will gain access to your account information.
They can also gain access to email, banking, medical and other personal information.
"If you see a message from a friend on Facebook Messenger like that shown below, please DO NOT click on it," the post stated.