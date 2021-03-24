DALTON — Moments House, a nonprofit that supported people with cancer through free programs and services, will close its doors permanently as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Dalton-based organization, which had been shuttered for the last year, announced on Wednesday that it will officially close at the end of March.
"Due to COVID we have had to remain closed and unable to offer our free programs and services to our members due to the safety and concern for everyone’s health," the organization wrote on Facebook. "This being the whole purpose behind Moments House, it has been hard for us to continue to pay expenses especially when we cannot be open and operating like we are accustomed to."
In its announcement, the nonprofit cited the financial difficulties of canceling its annual fundraisers and expressed gratitude for people who continued to donate over the pandemic.
"We have been blessed with so much support over the last 10 years and we thank each and every person who has played a role in our mission," the announcement continued. "We are sad that we have to close our location and will cherish the memories we’ve been able to make with so many of you."
Moments House, established in 2011 by Alice and Danielle Trumbull, was "dedicated to the life and legacy of Linda Palivoda," who fought cancer for 11 years.
The nonprofit had offered services such as reiki, massage, accupuncture, support groups, activities like aromatherapy and painting, as well as a book lending library and the county's only free wig bank, according to its website. The programs were available to Berkshire County residents living with cancer and their caregivers.