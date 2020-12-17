GREAT BARRINGTON — To protect town employees from COVID-19 amid rising case counts across the state, officials are limiting access to municipal buildings beginning Monday and until further notice.
Any visits require appointments, and officials ask that business be conducted online, or by mail or phone whenever possible, according to a statement released Wednesday. Payments also can be deposited in a drop box outside Town Hall.
Claire Teague Senior Center is closed but can be reached by phone or email. The center continues to provide prepackaged lunch meals and free baked goods for pickup on weekdays, as well as transportation assistance. Contact the center a day in advance for assistance.
Town libraries are closed for public visits, and borrowing can be arranged online or by phone. Curbside pickup is available at both Mason and Ramsdell libraries.
Despite comparatively low and dropping COVID-19 case counts in Great Barrington, rising infections across the state and current hospitalizations in Pittsfield sparked the new policy.
Rebecca Jurczyk, the town's health agent, said she is continuing to monitor infection rates and said the policy is cautionary amid the holiday season.
"Hopefully, my assumption is wrong and our numbers will stay low," she said in an email.