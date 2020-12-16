GREAT BARRINGTON — One of three COVID-19 testing sites in the county is moving indoors Wednesday to Main Street.
Fairview Hospital's drive-thru test site off Maple Avenue will move to a former doctor's office at 495 Main St. next to the police station. The site, one of three run by Berkshire Health Systems, will continue its regular testing for those who have symptoms, but will now also offer free Stop the Spread testing for those who are asymptomatic but need a test, after traveling, for instance.
The company's testing is currently providing results in between one and two days, said Michael Leary, director of media relations for BHS.
And for anyone who does not show symptoms but thinks they might have been exposed, the company is asking people to wait between three to five days before getting the test, giving the virus time to incubate. Leary said this avoids "premature negatives" that might convince someone they couldn't spread the virus.
The company is following U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state guidance on this, Leary noted.
Since the pandemic began, BHS has set up testing centers in Pittsfield, North Adams and Great Barrington.
The new Stop the Spread testing, begun last week, is Gov. Charlie Baker's program of cost-free surveillance testing. All Massachusetts residents are eligible, free of charge, but Leary said that those who live out-of-state can also get tested if they pay or their insurance pays.
All the company's tests are seeing a faster turnaround since they began contracting with the Broad Institute, a nonprofit collaborative of medical and science researchers, Leary said.
The new Fairview site is open daily from 8 a.m. to noon by appointment only.