Hiring new police officers never has been easy. In the middle of a pandemic, after a summer of racial justice protests, some police chiefs in Berkshire County say that process only has gotten harder.
In North Adams, Police Chief Jason Wood nearly canceled a recent entrance exam over a lack of applicants. Just 10 people signed up to take the exam, Wood said, compared with more than 40 interested applicants the previous time the department offered the test.
What gives?
Wood thinks part of the hesitation might be the coronavirus itself, given that the exam was in person. Also, the department did not advertise the test on college campuses this year, because of COVID-19 safety restrictions.
But, Wood suspects that a significant portion of the decline comes from what he sees as an anti-police sentiment in the national media, after a number of high-profile police shootings and a wave of Black Lives Matter protests.
"For obvious reasons, I don’t think law enforcement’s a very attractive field to get into right now," he said. "Because of events that took place this year."
Recruitment and retainment issues are nothing new, though. While police chiefs across the Berkshires told The Eagle that they still are able to staff their departments with qualified candidates, the margins are getting thinner and the process is becoming more time-consuming.
The police pipeline
Most Massachusetts police departments recruit and promote officers through the state's Civil Service. The system gives each department a pool of candidates that it must consider, with special preference to groups such as disabled veterans.
Some departments, particularly in rural parts of the state, have found the process restrictive. Facing recruitment challenges, North Adams withdrew from the Civil Service in 2018 and now administers its own entrance exams.
Wood said that when the department ran its first exam in early 2019, half the applicants were weeded out based on test scores, background checks and other basic qualifications alone. Out of about 40 test takers, the department ended up hiring just nine people.
With numbers so low for this month’s exam, Wood said he considered not holding it at all but eventually decided to make do. The department has all of its 24 full-time positions filled, but that number will drop after an upcoming retirement. Plus, Wood said, officers can transfer to state police or other departments at any time.
"You’re doing OK one month, and then two months down the road you’re like, ‘What happened?’" he said. "And it’s a process to get someone in the door. You can’t just interview somebody and put them to work the next week. … You’re talking six months to get someone working."
Wood said part of the challenge has been finding people willing to undergo substantial training, work odd hours and fully commit to the profession. Still, the chief hopes would-be applicants will see value in working on the force.
"There’s a sense of pride," he said. "It’s a secure and stable job. There’s room for advancement within the department … but it takes dedication, and you have to be patient."
'A workforce crisis’ for policing
Nationwide, policing faces "a workforce crisis," according to a survey released last year by the Police Executive Research Forum. That research found two primary issues: Fewer people applying to police forces, and more people leaving their jobs before retirement age.
A 2018 study from the U.S. Department of Justice found that the number of full-time officers relative to the general population has been declining for decades, with an 11 percent decrease from 1997 to 2016.
Chief Mark Leahy, who directs the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, thinks the commonwealth has a "significant problem" when it comes to recruitment.
"It’s a dramatic reduction in the number of qualified candidates," he said. "There are departments that are seeing 15 to 20 percent of [the applications] they used to historically."
Leahy said the "vilification" of law enforcement in the national media has played a crucial role in reducing the number of interested candidates.
"We have such a great record here [in Massachusetts]," Leahy said. "But, if you watch the national news, you assume we’re just indiscriminately murdering people of color, and that’s absolutely a false narrative."
Massachusetts has had the second-lowest per capita rate of fatal police shootings in the country over the past five years, according to a Washington Post study. The Post's research also found that Black and Hispanic residents made up a disproportionate number of those deaths. Black people comprise about 9 percent of the population and 22 percent of police killings in the state, according to the database.
Leahy added that, in addition to national media coverage, firsthand interactions with local police could shape a young person’s desire to go into the profession.
"When you get out to Central and Western Mass., a lot of times it’s local folk that are applying for the job," Leahy said. "So, it’s probably got something to do with what they’ve seen in their own community growing up as a kid. If it’s horribly negative, they probably wouldn’t want to work there."
Retirements, competition and changing standards
Adams, like its neighbor to the north, also withdrew from the Civil Service several years ago to conduct its own hiring.
The town’s current interim police chief, Troy Bacon, was not around for that decision. But, he is familiar with retainment issues. He told The Eagle he has been seeing those challenges for several years, in Adams and at his previous job, in Indiana.
Part of the problem in Adams has been an unusually high rate of officer departures, according to Bacon.
"Older officers are retiring in big numbers; not just here in Adams," Bacon said. "And they’re retiring at such a quick rate that you can't fill the spots."
One solution is to look at lateral transfers, who can start right away, rather than new recruits. Attracting experienced officers, though, means coming into competition with neighboring towns that might be able to offer higher salaries or other perks.
Bacon also suspects that part of the difficulty comes from shifting roles and responsibilities for police. Officers have to submit more detailed reports than in the past, he said, and work with more complex technology than they used a decade ago.
"And the levels of standards and accountability we have now — it isn’t a bad thing," he said. "It’s just much different than it used to be."
Limitations of the Civil Service
Unlike Adams and North Adams, Pittsfield and Great Barrington still rely on the Civil Service to staff their forces.
Great Barrington Police Chief William Walsh told The Eagle that his department has not had much trouble with recruitment. In Pittsfield, Chief Michael Wynn says plenty of qualified candidates continue to roll in, though the hiring process itself has become even more resource-intensive.
Pittsfield used to have a residency restriction, Wynn said, which meant it considered only local candidates. Several years ago, Pittsfield Police dropped that requirement because of a low number of local applicants making it onto the department's Civil Service list.
The department now recruits from a much larger pool of statewide candidates, which means additional time spent on the hiring process itself.
"We have to get an application from everybody [on] the list, and do background investigations," Wynn said. "So, it adds complexity and expense."
There also is a substantial lag. More than a year can pass between first contact and actually getting someone working in the city, and the applicant might be lured away by another opportunity during that time.
Not to mention the limitations of the Civil Service exam itself. Wynn pointed out that candidates have to take a day off work, pay a fee up to $150, and travel to the testing location just to have a shot, which inevitably restricts who can apply.
Like other municipalities across the state, Pittsfield has tried engaging youths as a way to develop a pool of potential candidates, especially through its Explorer program. Just like hiring, though, youth programs take resources.
"We'd love to be able to spend more time and energy on developing a local resource pool," Wynn said. "But, the Explorer program is collateral duty for our personnel."