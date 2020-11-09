Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

PITTSFIELD — At least two vehicles were involved in a crash Monday afternoon that toppled a light pole in a median at Center and West streets.

Pittsfield police and fire were still at the scene near the Big Y after 4 p.m. One man was seen sitting on the sidewalk wearing a neck brace and interacting with authorities before being transferred onto a gurney.

Neither the extent of his injuries, nor the circumstances of the crash, were immediately clear.

A dark grey Honda sedan with damage to its front end and leaking fluid was in southbound lane of of Center Street. A silver Subaru hatchback with damage to the right side of its front end was several feet away.

A police officer moved out of the way a light pole that had toppled from its base on the center median of Center Street. 

Police officers at the scene refused to speak with a reporter, and someone who answered the phone at the police department said no information was immediately available.

