NORTH ADAMS — The record-breaking fire in Clarksburg State Forest has held steady over the last few days, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services.
The 950-acre fire has not grown since Monday and has remained 90 percent contained since Tuesday.
"The mop-up operation will probably continue through tomorrow and they plan to continue to patrol until there is some rain to make sure it is out," said Jennifer Mieth, public information officer for the department.
Firefighters will continue to consider the fire 90 percent contained until there is significant rainfall or patrol teams find no hotspots, she said.
A small team of state and federal firefighters have been leading the effort for the last couple of days, following a major effort on Monday that saw 120 firefighters from 19 local departments working on containment.
The fire began on Friday in Williamstown and spread quickly across forest in Williamstown and Clarksburg, feeding on fuels left abnormally dry by last year's drought, fire officials said.