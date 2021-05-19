Brush Fire (copy)

Water drops helped firefighters contain the wildland fire in the Clarksburg State Forest. The fire has stopped growing, but firefighters continue to patrol its perimeter.

 GILLIAN JONES — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

NORTH ADAMS — The record-breaking fire in Clarksburg State Forest has held steady over the last few days, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services. 

The 950-acre fire has not grown since Monday and has remained 90 percent contained since Tuesday.

"The mop-up operation will probably continue through tomorrow and they plan to continue to patrol until there is some rain to make sure it is out," said Jennifer Mieth, public information officer for the department.

Firefighters will continue to consider the fire 90 percent contained until there is significant rainfall or patrol teams find no hotspots, she said.

A small team of state and federal firefighters have been leading the effort for the last couple of days, following a major effort on Monday that saw 120 firefighters from 19 local departments working on containment. 

The fire began on Friday in Williamstown and spread quickly across forest in Williamstown and Clarksburg, feeding on fuels left abnormally dry by last year's drought, fire officials said.

Francesca Paris can be reached at fparis@berkshireeagle.com and 510-207-2535.

Tags

Francesca Paris covers North Adams for The Berkshire Eagle. A California native and Williams College alumna, she has worked at NPR in Washington, D.C. and WBUR in Boston, as a news reporter, producer and editor. Find her on Twitter at @fparises.