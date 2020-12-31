PITTSFIELD — Crews were working Thursday afternoon to clean up a fuel spill at the Citgo gas station on East Street that resulted in diesel seeping into the East Branch of the Housatonic River.
The spill happened at about 2 a.m. when an employee was trying to fill up a diesel truck at a pump, according to Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Garner. The truck’s tank was significantly overfilled, according to Jim Baker, field manager of the environmental company hired to complete the cleanup.
Baker said the tank overflowed, sending fuel running into nearby embankment, where it seeped into the soil and into the East Branch of the Housatonic River. The employee did not report the spill, said Garner, instead a pedestrian walking on Parkside Avenue several hours later noticed fuel in the water and called first responders.
“You gotta report things like that,” said Garner. “Thankfully, the passerby, they got everything in motion rather quickly to help us mitigate it.”
The Environmental Protection Agency was estimating that somewhere between 60 and 100 gallons of diesel spilled, Garner said.
Garner was among the Pittsfield fire officials who responded to the spill, and reported it to state environmental authorities. The Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Environmental Protection are investigating in tandem with the property owner, he said.
The Pittsfield Fire Department responded about 10:30 a.m. with members of the Water Department and a DEP trailer equipped with supplies for mitigating fuel spills, according to a fire department press release.
Garner told The Eagle that they spent a while tracing the source of the spill back to the 1330 East St. fuel station, then crews deployed several pieces of equipment that soak up gasoline while allowing water to pass through.
The fuel station hired the company NRC Environmental Services to finish the cleanup. On Thursday afternoon, Baker, at the site of the spill, said his crew will return to keep working on the job on Saturday.