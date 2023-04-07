March nor'easter 'hit at 100 percent the wrong time,' say tree professionals, who are still trying to clear parts of Berkshire County

On the last page of quotes and statements prospective customers read regarding tree services, the Kelley brothers include a little something extra: the dictionary definition of the word “patience.”

Noah Kelley, co-owner of Kelley Brothers Tree Service, of Pittsfield, said that patience is the key for their customers over the next few months, as this is the busy season. When the snow starts melting, the calling commences.

So working through the backlog of timely removals and the usual clients, Kelley Brothers is scheduling new customers almost two months out.

"Usually," Kelley said, "somewhere in late March, early April is when we just get hammered with calls. It’s not a bad problem to have; it just always happens the same way each year. We always think we’re ready for it, and we’re not.”

It’s not only his company, Kelley said. This time of the year, contractors across most industries are being bombarded with calls for projects as the weather improves.

But this busy season was less than routinely predictable, as this year’s warming was preceded by weather that piled on the problems: a nor’easter on March 14 that felled trees and snapped limbs large and small all around the county.

Shaun Grady, Pittsfield traffic superintendent, said the city has been hustling for the past three weeks to clear downed limbs, calling in extra help from Northern Tree Services to hack away at the heavy workload. They prioritize “hangers,” or dangling limbs that can pose a threat to residents, and as many severely damaged trees as they can.

For the last few weeks, the city has had no fewer than two or three Northern Tree Services' crews working around the city. Grady said the work was nearing the point at which the Traffic Department’s personnel could handle things themselves.

The volume of the work has been extreme. “There hasn’t been a [Pittsfield] neighborhood we haven’t had to touch,” Grady said.

Not only was the snow heavy and deep, this nor'easter's timing was unfortunate.

“It’s never like this,” said Peter Beaudoin, owner of Berkshire Tree Service. “This storm hit at 100 percent the wrong time.”

Beaudoin had his crews working Thursday to do heavy cleanup at Lakecrest Condos in Pittsfield. His crew spent the last three days there and would be back for another tomorrow, but the problem is widespread.

The crew has another 20 to 25 places they could be, Beaudoin said. Lately, he added, trying to get everyone taken care of has required seven-day workweeks.

Beaudoin said he’ll get out to give someone a quote the day he receives a call, but will assign a crew depending on the urgency. As recently as last week, his team was still pulling fallen trees off houses.

Much like the city, he has to prioritize assignments based on severity. Impassable limbs in driveways and anything preventing emergency personnel from assisting are usually at the top of the list, he said.

Berkshire Tree Service has had a few such situations caused by the storm, urgently clearing driveways so first responders could check out a burglary or fire alarm for people who weren’t home. He’ll take those calls 24/7, Beaudoin said.

He estimated if someone came to him with a non-urgent job, he might take about two weeks to get a crew out.

The storm took its toll across Berkshire County. Jim Stakenas, who lives across the street from the Clarksburg Town Hall, said the storm toppled a tree and multiple treetops and limbs into his yard and driveway. But no backlog bothered him.

“My tree guy, Troy’s Tree Service, came out to clear the property,” Stakenas said. “And my neighbor came out with a chainsaw early on so I could get out of my driveway.”

State plows had pushed tree limbs from the road into Stakenas’ driveway, so he had to saw his way out.

State workers came out two or three days after the storm “and picked up big chunks along the road in a timely fashion,” he said.

Tree shrapnel missed the cars, the house and a shed. Still, a large maple of emotional significance fell in the backyard.

“My family and I love that maple in the backyard," Stakenas said, "and we feel a loss there. But we were fortunate.”