Over a month before the Massachusetts Democratic State Committee voted to reelect Chairman Gus Bickford, hundreds of Democrats statewide signed a complaint to remove him.
Sonya Bykofsky, of Lenox, sent five complaints signed by over 500 Democrats on Sept. 25 regarding party members’ involvement in a primary race between U.S. Rep. Richard Neal, D-Springfield, and Holyoke Mayor Alex Morse. She said she has not heard about the status of those complaints after Bickford confirmed that he had received them.
While Bykofsky asked for “this issue to be brought expeditiously before the Massachusetts State Committee members,” some have taken issue with what they see as the party’s refusal to address criticisms.
MassDems meeting adjourns, then ends on a tense note. Some committee members were frustrated the party didn’t do more to address “the elephant in the room” after briefly touching on the independent investigation released last week re: Alex Morse’s campaign pic.twitter.com/6GzAp5uoVQ— Stephanie Murray (@stephanie_murr) November 13, 2020
At the committee’s Nov. 12 meeting, 63 percent of members chose Bickford for a second four-year term.
Earlier, Bykofsky, who chairs the Lenox Democratic town committee, also has led a call for an independent investigation of the party’s involvement in the Morse-Neal race. The leaders of 34 other ward and town committees, including Dalton, Lanesborough Pittsfield and Williamstown, and nearly 70 other members signed on to that letter.
Weeks before the Sept. 1 primary, some college Democrats at the University of Massachusetts made unproved claims of sexual misconduct against Morse, who is openly gay. The group has since apologized for the allegations, which have been shown to be politically motivated.
The party said it “had no further involvement” after referring students to party attorney Jim Roosevelt, a state committee member who previously has donated to Neal.
Former state Sen. Cheryl Jacques, an investigator tapped by the party, concluded in a Nov. 5 report that the party’s public statements on its involvement “were not honest.”
Rather than refer the students to Roosevelt, the party should have sent them to their university’s legal counsel, Title IX coordinator or dean of students, Jacques said.
Jacques suggested that advice that Bickford gave to students about a reporter’s credibility violated a party bylaw prohibiting staff members’ participation in contested primaries. She also suggested that Bickford “may well have violated the spirit” of that bylaw when he advised Morse not to run in early 2019.
Claiming that he genuinely wanted to help the students, Bickford told committee members that his comments on the reporter’s credibility did not mean he wanted the students to leak material ahead of the election.
At last week’s meeting, he said he was “so sorry for the pain caused to many members of the LGBTQI+ community,” adding that he “mishandled the crisis” in a short period of time.
“What is out there is not who we are,” Bickford said at the meeting. “There is not a homophobic bone in this body.”
He also pledged to implement the report’s suggestions, including to create a judicial council.
Regardless of whether there was homophobia, some believe Bickford’s actions hurt the candidacy of Morse, who they saw as a promising young progressive. Neal defeated Morse by a 59-41 percent margin.
“Alex Morse was gaining steam, and they undermined his candidacy,” said Cheryl Rose, of Dalton. “I was not happy with Gus before he did this. This is unacceptable.”
Rose chairs the Dalton town Democratic committee but said she was speaking for herself, not the committee.
Bykofsky also criticized other aspects of party leadership, saying it does not push lawmakers to pursue the party platform and that it hasn’t put enough effort into unseating Gov. Charlie Baker, a Republican.
Bickford said at last week’s meeting that winning the governorship would be “a significant goal.”
Some members could be heard praising Baker at the meeting, with one saying “Baker’s done a good job” on the coronavirus pandemic and another adding, “I think he has a good moral compass.”
Bykofsky said the praise for Baker was inappropriate and false, pointing to rising COVID-19 rates in the state.
“It’s run more like a social club than a political party,” Bykofsky told The Eagle. “There seems to be no accountability or request for it at any level, really.”
In addition to the complaint against Bickford, other complaints called for the removal of Roosevelt and Veronica Martinez, the party’s executive director, and to censure Andrew Abramson and Timothy Ennis, two students involved with the college Democrats' letter sent to Morse.