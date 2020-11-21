Wreath Project

Volunteers worked with the Springside Greenhouse Group as they decorated their wreaths as part of Friday's annual Holiday Wreath Art Auction in 2019. There will be no wreath auction this year, but Cultural Pittsfield is still selling wreaths to benefit the South Congregational Food Pantry. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Over 40 local artists are creating wreaths to benefit the South Congregational Food Pantry. 

While Cultural Pittsfield can't host its annual Wreath Art Auction at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, it will be selling wreaths in a grab-and-go format to help nearly 600 families dependent on the pantry. 

The Lichtenstein Center will be open to the public from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 for those interested in wreaths. Limited numbers will be allowed inside, CDC guidelines will be in effect and masks are required. 

More details can be found on the event's Facebook page and questions can be sent to slemme@cityofpittsfield.org.

Tags

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.