Over 40 local artists are creating wreaths to benefit the South Congregational Food Pantry.
While Cultural Pittsfield can't host its annual Wreath Art Auction at the Lichtenstein Center for the Arts, it will be selling wreaths in a grab-and-go format to help nearly 600 families dependent on the pantry.
The Lichtenstein Center will be open to the public from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4 for those interested in wreaths. Limited numbers will be allowed inside, CDC guidelines will be in effect and masks are required.
More details can be found on the event's Facebook page and questions can be sent to slemme@cityofpittsfield.org.