ADAMS — Some neighbors of a proposed Cumberland Farms project in Adams can’t wait to get rid of the unsightly junk yard that’s there now.
The Conservation Commission heard a new proposal for a Cumberland Farms gas station and convenience store at the corner of Commercial and Elm streets. After noting several endorsements of the project from neighbors, the panel unanimously continued the topic until April 8, when an engineering peer review of the design as it relates to wetlands rules will be presented.
If it passes muster with the Conservation Commission, the project must still win other municipal approvals.
With a slightly smaller structure than proposed more than two years ago — at 4,384 square feet, it is about 1,500 square feet smaller — it will still feature eight fueling stations on the 1.5-acre property, owned by Carol L. Ostrowski and Al's Service Center Inc.
Cumberland Farms withdrew its first application in October 2018 after encountering vocal opposition to the proposal which centered on what some feared would be increased traffic.
Luke DeStefano, engineer for the project, explained that the current site has no stormwater drainage — it just runs off the property into the streets and straight into the stormwater drainage system. He said the company would install its own stormwater drainage and treatment system on the property that will drain the water, treat it for undesirable materials and then send it into the town’s drainage system.
Peter Yeskey, regional director of real estate for First Hartford Realty Corp., which is handling the project for Cumberland Farms, said that after the site is cleared, soil testing would determine the condition of the soil that once housed eight fuel tanks.
The company expects, Yeskey said, to spend $200,000 on soil remediation, and to remove roughly 3,000 tons of soil, to be replaced with clean fill, before construction begins. He said there likely will be another $85,000 spent on hazardous material removal during the demolition phase.
The project is expected to result in an investment in the property of several million dollars.
After the presentation, all five members of the commission praised the prospect of improving the appearance of the neighborhood — and the investment in the community.
Cumberland Farms operates a “legacy” store several hundred feet down the street, which would be closed and sold if the proposed project is completed.
Elizabeth Irwin, a neighbor to the property, said she is “excited” about the project. She said she was fine with a six-foot white vinyl fence separating the store property from her yard, but she hoped the company would agree to turn off the video commercials that are broadcast to customers at the fueling stations earlier in the evening and turn them on later in the morning. She said she doesn't want to be disturbed by the sound coming through open windows during warmer months.
Adams resident Greg Lucia called the store venture “a great project for the town. When people come in from Pittsfield I’d rather have them see this than what we have there now.”
Wayne Piaggi, another resident, said he likes the proposal. “It’s going to be a beautiful thing,” he said. “I can’t stand what’s there now. It infuriates me.”