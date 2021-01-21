Biden Inauguration

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.

Maybe it was the mittens. Count on a lawmaker from Vermont to know, even in D.C., that when it’s snowing it pays to dress for the weather.

A photo of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders at Wednesday’s inauguration quickly hit the meme circuit, with one of the spoofs linking the cold-weather warrior to Tanglewood.

As of Thursday noon, Grellong’s tweet about Sanders staking out imaginary turf at the famous Lenox venue had drawn more than 22,000 likes and 1,500 retweets.

The day after, Grellong's tweet prompted a media team at Tanglewood to pull the taffy on this tease.

Others took to Facebook to share how well Sanders' inaugural look fits in with Berkshire County. 

Crust, located at 505 East St. in Pittsfield, shared a picture of Sanders waiting for a slice of pie. "Bernie we open at 11," the post read. "Thx for making the trip to Pittsfield for our amazing handcrafted pizza!" 

139497802_246481480391797_2585963491823364331_o.jpg

The Berkshire Theatre Group also jumped in on the fun, placing Sanders at their production of "Godspell," held last summer. 

140931753_5522910201056072_4498910514829740583_o.jpg

Grellong’s connection to the Berkshires, if any, remains unknown. He is identified on his Twitter account as a writer and executive producer of “The Boys,” a superhero drama based on a comic book. The series began its second season in September and has been greenlighted for a third.

The series is about a team of vigilantes that fight people who are abusing their “super power.”

In short, when it comes to combating the bad guys, they’re not budging either.

Staff reporter Jake Mendel contributed to this story.

Larry Parnass can be reached at lparnass@berkshireeagle.com and 413-588-8341.

Tags

Investigations editor

Larry Parnass, investigations editor, joined The Eagle in 2016 from the Daily Hampshire Gazette, where he was editor in chief. His freelance work has appeared in the Washington Post, Boston Globe, Hartford Courant and CommonWealth Magazine.