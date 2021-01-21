Maybe it was the mittens. Count on a lawmaker from Vermont to know, even in D.C., that when it’s snowing it pays to dress for the weather.
A photo of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders at Wednesday’s inauguration quickly hit the meme circuit, with one of the spoofs linking the cold-weather warrior to Tanglewood.
Got a terrific spot at Tanglewood, not budging pic.twitter.com/yPCGhI25pY— Paul Grellong (@paulgrellong) January 20, 2021
As of Thursday noon, Grellong’s tweet about Sanders staking out imaginary turf at the famous Lenox venue had drawn more than 22,000 likes and 1,500 retweets.
The day after, Grellong's tweet prompted a media team at Tanglewood to pull the taffy on this tease.
When you find the perfect spot on the lawn. pic.twitter.com/rbgaVCAkwQ— Tanglewood MusicFest (@TanglewoodMA) January 21, 2021
Others took to Facebook to share how well Sanders' inaugural look fits in with Berkshire County.
Crust, located at 505 East St. in Pittsfield, shared a picture of Sanders waiting for a slice of pie. "Bernie we open at 11," the post read. "Thx for making the trip to Pittsfield for our amazing handcrafted pizza!"
The Berkshire Theatre Group also jumped in on the fun, placing Sanders at their production of "Godspell," held last summer.
Grellong’s connection to the Berkshires, if any, remains unknown. He is identified on his Twitter account as a writer and executive producer of “The Boys,” a superhero drama based on a comic book. The series began its second season in September and has been greenlighted for a third.
In short, when it comes to combating the bad guys, they’re not budging either.
Staff reporter Jake Mendel contributed to this story.