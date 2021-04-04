WILLIAMSTOWN — One of the gifts in my personal retirement package is an agile selective memory.
I find myself easily able to brighten the highlights and burnish the low points of a 28-year career in publishing, time spent mostly as a reporter and editor at daily newspapers, including, for 21 years, The Eagle.
When I joined the ranks of the retired in 2005, my private recollections were in a far different order of importance than they are now. How, for instance, could the horror of hearing an enraged woman threaten over the telephone to stab her husband and then suit action to words, driving a steak knife into his upper thigh, ever fade?
It can’t, of course, but the incident now occupies an out-of-the way corner of the private hall of fame that I established for storage of memories of Troy, N.Y., where I got my first reporting job at The Record, formerly known as the Times-Record of Troy, in 1977.
(For the record, the man survived the attack and refused to press charges. Indeed, some weeks later, his wife called to insist that this reporter “write up” her husband as a hero who pulled a woman out of the path of a city bus.)
Such was the grist for a news writer’s mill in Troy “back in the day,” when some old-time Trojans proudly boosted their city as a place “where thuggery is a social grace and people confess to felonies on street corners.” It was a reporter’s paradise.
Fast forward, please, to 1992, and the decidedly thug-free and nonfelonious precincts of The Berkshire Eagle newsroom
Donald A. MacGillis, one of the wisest, wittiest, most civilized and thoroughly decent people ever to grace a newspaper, had recently been named executive editor of The Eagle.
One afternoon, he appeared, seemingly out of nowhere, in front of my desk and inquired if I had a minute. Characteristically, he sought to banish any anxiety that such a question might arouse by declaring up front that he had a business proposition to make.
Would I, in consideration of a raise in pay, take over the Notes & Footnotes column? The column had lain fallow since the death, in April 1988, of Richard V. Happel, its proprietor for 39 years.
“N&F” could be said to be the longest-running regular feature in the paper. Its predecessor, The Note Book, appeared for 48 years under the proprietorship of Joseph Hollister, who joined The Eagle in 1898 and remained until his death in February 1946 at age 68.
For several years in the early 2000s, the column, under the slightly modified moniker of Notes, Footnotes & Queries, was written by then-editor David Scribner.
I now see that MacGillis’ offer, and the honor of its recent renewal, stands in my memory far above the battles of the sharp-edged couple from Troy, and many other incidents too numerous to count.
Don died in a hiking accident in Maine in October. He had recently retired from The Boston Globe after 17 years, several of which he spent directing the paper’s national political coverage. Luckily, I was able to thank him personally for some of his many kindnesses, but I missed a few. And, with the many individuals and communities he served so well with his fairness and wisdom, I miss him.
Richard Happel was orphaned at age 16 when his father, a physician in Albany, N.Y., died broke. Happel eventually joined John Hancock Insurance Co. and was assigned to Pittsfield, where his letters to the editor caught the eye of the late Lawrence K. “Pete” Miller, who hired him as a copy editor in 1937.
Happel worked on Notes & Footnotes mostly at night, toiling in a dark hallway alcove. He was on constant lookout for what came to be called “Happel items.” These were described by Eagle editor Stephen Fay, who wrote Happel’s obituary, as “arcane epistles of limited interest … stories with obscure and labored local angles, vague recollections of old timers, those not-quite-news items that confound and confuse editors.”
Happel would “redeem them, give them dignity and shelter … in his column.”
That sounds like worthwhile work and I’m looking forward to it.