While none of the victims in a recent child pornography case live in Berkshire County, the area's top law enforcement official is reminding parents to keep track of how their teens use social media.
Robert Dufur of Lanesborough was sentenced Thursday to four to five years in state prison after he pled guilty in a case in which he employed social media platforms to solicit and exchange sexually explicit materials.
Pittsfield police arrested Dufur, 37, on Dec. 1, 2018, based on an investigation gathered by police in Newbury, in eastern Massachusetts. In court last week, Dufur admitted he was guilty of two counts of possession of child pornography, according to the office of Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington.
Dufur also pled guilty to disseminating harmful matter to a minor, exhibiting a child in the nude and exhibiting a child in a sexual act. Judge John Agostini sentenced him both to state prison and five years of probation.
Newbury police, working undercover, gathered evidence that Dufur sent obscene material through social media channels to an officer posing as a teenage girl.
Police later found him to be in possession of child pornography, Harrington's office said, along with evidence that he sent photos to a girl in another state, while asking her to share obscene material with him.
Harrington said in a statement that the internet allows easy access to vulnerable young people. "We ask parents to keep an eye on their teen’s social media use and we ask teens to be cautious when interacting with people they do not personally know online,” she said in a statement.
Locally, these law-enforcement agencies provided help in the case developed by Newbury police: state troopers assigned to Harrington's office and police in Adams, Lanesborough and Pittsfield. Further afield, the probe was aided by police in the town of Georgetown and by Michigan State Police, according to the DA's office.