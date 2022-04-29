<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

DA confirms no foul play suspected in death of Lenox woman whose body was found in Lee

police tape across woods pond bridge

The footbridge entrance to Woods Pond in Lenox is closed off with police tape Wednesday as emergency crews search for a missing person in the area around the pond and the adjacent October Mountain State Forest. The Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirmed on Friday that foul play is not suspected in the woman's death. 

 STEPHANIE ZOLLSHAN — THE BERKSHIRE EAGLE

LEE — The Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirmed on Friday that foul play is not suspected in the death of a Lenox woman who went missing on Wednesday.

Krisann Rufo, 52, was reported missing early Wednesday morning by her family. The search drew dozens of first responders to the October Mountain State Forest.

Her body was located that evening by the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team in a wooded area off of Schermerhorn Road in Lee, according to Andy McKeever, a spokesperson for the DA's Office.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, he said.

“The evidence thus far is consistent with suicide, and no foul play is suspected,” he said.

Involved in the search for the missing woman was Lenox Police, Lee Police, Lenox Fire and Rescue, state police, Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is unrelated to the ongoing search in South Lee for Meghan Marohn, a high school teacher from Delmar, N.Y., who has been missing for about a month.

Amanda Burke can be reached at aburke@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6296.

Tags

Cops and Courts Reporter

Amanda Burke is Cops and Courts Reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. An Ithaca, New York native, she previously worked at The Herald News of Fall River and the Fitchburg Sentinel & Enterprise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all