DA confirms no foul play suspected in death of Lenox woman whose body was found in Lee

LEE — The Berkshire District Attorney's Office confirmed on Friday that foul play is not suspected in the death of a Lenox woman who went missing on Wednesday.

Krisann Rufo, 52, was reported missing early Wednesday morning by her family. The search drew dozens of first responders to the October Mountain State Forest.

Her body was located that evening by the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team in a wooded area off of Schermerhorn Road in Lee, according to Andy McKeever, a spokesperson for the DA's Office.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, he said.

“The evidence thus far is consistent with suicide, and no foul play is suspected,” he said.

Involved in the search for the missing woman was Lenox Police, Lee Police, Lenox Fire and Rescue, state police, Massachusetts Environmental Police and the Berkshire County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident is unrelated to the ongoing search in South Lee for Meghan Marohn, a high school teacher from Delmar, N.Y., who has been missing for about a month.