PITTSFIELD — Two key players in Berkshire County law enforcement back a police certification system, although one is calling for greater law enforcement representation than what the Massachusetts Legislature has proposed.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington and Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn have voiced support for the certification commission at the core of Massachusetts’ police reform bill.
The Peace Officer Standards and Training commission would oversee police training, certification and decertification. The bill, which lawmakers passed last week, also would standardize use-of-force policies, limit no-knock warrants and put a moratorium on facial recognition technology.
Gov. Charlie Baker has until Friday to sign, veto or return the bill with amendments.
Harrington praised the bill for addressing “stark racial disparities,” although she said not only police, but all law enforcement players, including prosecutors, courts, judges and probation officers, must reckon with the challenges. She said she believes that her office’s efforts to establish a “Brady list” of officers with possible credibility issues aligns with the bill’s aims.
“We all have a hand in this,” she said, referencing a September report from Harvard Law School on racial disparities in Massachusetts’ justice system. “We have a lot of work to do, and people don’t want to just hear talk — they want to see action.”
While Wynn said that almost all chiefs support creating a POST commission, he expressed concern with the makeup of the nine-member group, which would have three law enforcement members and six civilians.
“There’s a clear divide,” Wynn said. “We’re not aware of any other commission that exists that the membership is 30 percent for the profession being overseen.”
Some, though, have cited the inclusion of more civilians as a source of strength.
Harrington said she isn’t concerned with the commission's makeup, adding that law enforcement representation is important, and that it is “helpful to have outsiders to reform a system.”
Baker’s proposal for a similar commission included 14 members, seven of whom came from law enforcement.
Wynn said he did not “want to speculate” until the governor released amendments to the bill, but that he saw 50 percent representation as “reasonable.”
“I think that there’s many points of agreement between people on both sides of this issue,” Wynn said. “But, we need to be able to speak to one another to move this forward, so, I’m hopeful that after the governor weighs in, we'll be able to move the needle on this.”
Wynn said he believed that use-of-force restrictions would have little effect on his department, which, he believes, already has nearly eliminated use of neck restraints and chokeholds through training.
While Attorney General Maura Healey has questioned the bill’s restriction of no-knock warrants, Harrington said she believes the bill’s language to be “consistent” with how police operate in Berkshire County.
The bill proposes a moratorium on facial recognition, but no departments in Berkshire County use that technology, Harrington said.
While police unions pushed back strongly against a Senate proposal limiting qualified immunity, Harrington and Wynn expressed support for tying loss of qualified immunity to decertification as the current bill does.
Wynn said that while he and other law enforcement members gave input at various stages of the legislative process, those concerns were not necessarily reflected in the bill.
“I was hopeful that there was going to be more compromise language in the conference committee’s bill, so, I’m a little bit disappointed with that,” he said. “But, we’ll see what the governor does.”
Asked about mentions of Pittsfield Police in the “Police Violence Happens Here” campaign run by the American Civil Liberties Union of Massachusetts, Wynn said that, in two incidents, officers’ use of force was found to be justified.
A third saw the city settle a $143,000 suit with a woman who claimed to be injured by officers when they turned up at the wrong address during a 2015 arrest.
The website also recorded an incident that led to an off-duty officer’s conviction for assault and battery, after which the department moved to terminate him.
Wynn and Harrington attributed some of the contemporary challenges police face to social issues, such as poor access to health care or lack of economic opportunity.
“Other systems have failed, and people end up at the doorstep of the police department and then the courthouse,” Harrington said. “Law enforcement feels unfairly attacked because they’ve been left to clean up the mess.”