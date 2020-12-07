RICHMOND – Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington will speak about domestic violence and restorative justice at 4 p.m. Thursday as part of the Lively World Series sponsored by the Richmond Free Public Library.
Harrington, who has made combating domestic abuse as one of her priorities, last week announced the establishment of a Domestic Violence High Risk Team to combat the high rate of abuse cases in Berkshire County.
She also has advocated for restorative justice as a way to substitute treatment for incarceration, especially of young offenders. By diverting low-level offenders away from courts and into drug treatment or mental health counseling, she hopes to reduce juvenile crime.
Harrington, a Richmond resident, previously served on the Richmond School Committee. Thursday’s program is the first since February in the series presented in memory of Richmond resident Milton Bass, and will be the first conducted through Zoom. Anyone interested in joining may request a Zoom invitation by calling the library at 413-553-7795.